All-Ireland winning Armagh captain Aidan Forker announces intercounty retirement

Aidan Forker lifts the Sam Maguire Cup after Armagh's win over Galway in the 2024 All-Ireland football final. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

Armagh’s 2024 All-Ireland winning captain Aidan Forker has announced his decision to retire from intercounty football.

The 34-year-old is one of just two Armagh men to captain the Orchard County to Sam Maguire glory, alongside current manager Kieran McGeeney, who led the county to their first title in 2002.

Forker struggled for game-time this season as he battled to overcome ankle and calf problems.

The Maghery clubman announced his retirement on social media on Monday night: “After 15 seasons, I’ve made the decision to step away from Armagh football.

“There will probably never be a right time to write these words for me. Armagh has been part of my life since I was 18 years old. Some very difficult days and, eventually, days that I could only ever have dreamed about. I’ve loved every bit of it.

“I leave with no regrets. Just enormous gratitude for the blessings I received in my football life. God is good. I hope, in some small way, I’ve left the jersey and Armagh football in a better place.

“I’m so excited for this group for 2027 and beyond. I arrived as an 18-year-old who just wanted to play for Armagh. I leave as a husband, a father, and always a proud Armagh man. Thank you for everything.”

Forker is the latest of the 2024 crew to step aside, his announcement coming just days after the retirements of Ethan Rafferty, Rory Grugan and James Morgan.