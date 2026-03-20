Church services

CATHEDRALS

National Cathedral of Saint Patrick, Dublin THE FIFTH SUNDAY IN LENT PASSION SUNDAY - 09.15 EUCHARIST said in the Lady Chapel. 11.15 CHORAL MATINS sung by the Cathedral Choir Responses: Radcliffe, Bairstow: Lamentations of Jeremiah, Psalm 107 vv1-9, Dyson in D, Moore: It is a thing most wonderful, Preacher: The Revd S.T.R. Gamble, B.A., M.Th., Ph.D., Prebendary of Maynooth. 15.15 CHORAL EVENSONG sung by the Cathedral Choir Responses: Radcliffe, Gibbons: Drop, drop slow tears, Psalm 108, Dyson in D, The Sermon in Music: Bruckner: Christus factus est, SUNG MATINS at 09.00 on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. MORNING PRAYER at 09.00 on Wednesday. EUCHARIST at 11.05 on Wednesday, Thursday, and Saturday. CHORAL EVENSONG at 17.30 Monday to Friday. For further information visit www.stpatrickscathedral.ie/worship.

Christ Church Cathedral, Dublin THE FIFTH SUNDAY IN LENT - 11.00 CHORAL EUCHARIST sung by the Cathedral Choir - Palestrina: Missa Papae Marcelli, Psalm 130, Tallis: O sacrum convivium, Preacher: Barbara Comerford. 15.30 CHORAL EVENSONG - sung by the Cathedral Choir - Responses: Spicer, Psalm 30, Wood in Eb No. 2, Jongen: Agnus Dei (Messe en l’honeur du Saint-Sacrement). MORNING PRAYER at 10.00 Mon-Sat. EVENING PRAYER at 17.00 Mon, Weds, Fri, & Sat. EUCHARIST with prayers for healing and wholeness 12.45 Thursday. CELTIC EUCHARIST 12.45 Friday. CHORAL EVENSONG sung by the Girls’ Choir - 18.00 Monday 23rd March - Responses: Ferial, Psalm 15, Lindley: Ave Maria, Plumstead: A grateful heart. CHORAL EVENSONG - 18.00 Tuesday 24th March - Responses: Spicer, Psalm 119: 1-32, Noble in B Minor, Victoria: O vos omnes. CHORAL EVENSONG - 18.00 Wednesday 25th March - Responses: Spicer, Psalm 131, Gibbons: The Short Service, Byrd: Justorum animae. CHORAL EVENSONG - 18.00 Thursday 26th March - Responses: Spicer, Psalm 119: 145-176, Stanford in G, Victoria: Aestimatus sum.

CHURCH OF IRELAND

Zion Parish Church Sunday 22nd March - The Fifth Sunday in Lent. 9am Holy Communion (trad), 10.30am Confirmation Service, Holy Communion.

METHODIST

About the Methodist Church: The Methodist Church in Ireland is a community of people drawn together by Gods love, who seek to live wholeheartedly as followers of Jesus for the transformation of the world. With 212 churches spread across the island of Ireland from North to South, and East to West. To find a church near you visithttps://irishmethodist.org

Dún Laoghaire, Co Dublin The Methodist Church, Northumberland Avenue, Dún Laoghaire. Sunday Service 11am. Our services are available at www.dlmc.org

RELIGIOUS SOCIETY OF FRIENDS

Quaker Meetings in Ireland Quakers in Ireland invite you to join us for Meeting for Worship at any of our Meeting Houses around the country. Visitors will be warmly welcomed and there will be an opportunity to ask any questions you might have. You will find a list of Meetings on our website: https://quakers-in-ireland.ie/map-of-quaker-meetings-worship-groups/