Church services

CATHEDRALS

National Cathedral of Saint Patrick, Dublin THE SECOND SUNDAY IN LENT - 09.15 EUCHARIST said in the Lady Chapel. 11.15 CHORAL EUCHARIST sung by the Cathedral Choir Ives: Missa Brevis, Stanford: Beati quorum, Tallis: O sacrum convivium, Preacher: The Revd H. Gilmore, B.A., B.D., Prebendary of Howth. 15.15 CHORAL EVENSONG sung by the Cathedral Choir Responses: Smith, Psalm: 8, Mathias: The Jesus College Service, Sermon in Music: Moore: It is a thing most wonderful. EUCHARIST at 11.05 on Wednesday, Thursday, and Saturday. CHORAL EVENSONG at 17.30 Monday to Friday. For further information visit www.stpatrickscathedral.ie/worship.

METHODIST

About the Methodist Church:The Methodist Church in Ireland is a community of people drawn together by Gods love, who seek to live wholeheartedly as followers of Jesus for the transformation of the world. With 212 churches spread across the island of Ireland from North to South, and East to West. To find a church near you visithttps://irishmethodist.org

Dún Laoghaire, Co Dublin The Methodist Church, Northumberland Avenue, Dún Laoghaire. Sunday Service 11am. Our services are available at www.dlmc.org

RELIGIOUS SOCIETY OF FRIENDS

Quaker Meetings in Ireland Have you wondered what a Quaker Meeting for Worship is like You are most welcome to try a Meeting for Worship at any of our Meeting Houses around the country. You will be warmly welcomed and there will be an opportunity to ask any questions you might have. You will find a list of Meetings on our website: https://quakers-in-ireland.ie/map-of-quaker-meetings-worship-groups/