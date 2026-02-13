Church services

CATHEDRALS

National Cathedral of Saint Patrick, Dublin THE SUNDAY BEFORE LENT - 09.15 EUCHARIST said in the Lady Chapel. 11.15 CHORAL EUCHARIST sung by the Cathedral Choir Vierne: Messe Solennelle, Durufl: Ubi caritas et amor, Tallis: O sacrum convivium, Preacher: The Revd C.W. Mullen, B.Th. Prebendary of Rathmichael. 15.15 CHORAL EVENSONG sung by the Cathedral Choir Responses: Radcliffe, Stanford in Bb, Psalm: 78 vv 1-12, Stanford: For lo I raise up, Preacher: The Revd C.W. Mullen, B.Th. Prebendary of Rathmichael. SUNG MATINS at 09.00 Monday and Tuesday. SUNG EUCHARIST at 09.00 on Wednesday. EUCHARIST at 11.05 on Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday. CHORAL EVENSONG at 17.30 Monday to Friday. For further information visit www.stpatrickscathedral.ie/worship.

Christ Church Cathedral, Dublin THE SUNDAY BEFORE LENT - 11.00 CHORAL EUCHARIST sung by the Past Choristers - Margaret Daly Denton: The Kainos Mass, Psalm 31, Elgar: O salutaris Hostia, Preacher: Canon Tom O’Brien. 15.30 CHORAL EVENSONG - sung by the Past Choristers - Responses: Radcliffe, Brewer: Evening Service in D, Psalm 33, Clara Schumann: Abendfeier in Venedig. ASH WEDNESDAY - 18.00 CHORAL EUCHARIST WITH IMPOSITION OF ASHES sung by the Cathedral Choir - Byrd: Mas for Four Voices, Malcolm: Miserere mei, Tallis: Almighty and everlasting God. EVENING PRAYER at 17.00 Mon, Tues, Thurs, & Friday. EUCHARIST with prayers for healing and wholeness 12.45 Thursday. CELTIC EUCHARIST 12.45 Friday.

CHURCH OF IRELAND

Zion Parish Church Sunday 15th February - The Sunday before Lent. 9am Holy Communion (trad.) 10.30am Holy Communion Holy Baptism.

METHODIST

About the Methodist Church:The Methodist Church in Ireland is a community of people drawn together by Gods love, who seek to live wholeheartedly as followers of Jesus for the transformation of the world. With 212 churches spread across the island of Ireland from North to South, and East to West. To find a church near you visithttps://irishmethodist.org

Dún Laoghaire, Co Dublin The Methodist Church, Northumberland Avenue, Dún Laoghaire. Sunday Service 11am. Our services are available at www.dlmc.org

RELIGIOUS SOCIETY OF FRIENDS

Quaker Meetings in Ireland Have you wondered what a Quaker Meeting for Worship is like You are most welcome to try a Meeting for Worship at any of our Meeting Houses around the country. You will be warmly welcomed and there will be an opportunity to ask any questions you might have. You will find a list of Meetings on our website: https://quakers-in-ireland.ie/map-of-quaker-meetings-worship-groups/