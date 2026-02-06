Church services

CATHEDRALS

National Cathedral of Saint Patrick, Dublin THE SECOND SUNDAY BEFORE LENT - 09.15 EUCHARIST said in the Lady Chapel. 11.15 CHORAL MATINS sung by the Cathedral Choir Responses: Sumsion, Stanford in C, Psalm: 39 vv 1-7, Monk in B, Bairstow: Jesu the very thought of thee. Preacher: The Ven. P. Thompson, B.A., Prebendary of Donaghmore. 15.15 CHORAL EVENSONG sung by the Cathedral Choir Respones: Smith, Dyson in F, Psalm: 42, Wood: Expectans expactavi. Preacher: The Ven. P. Thompson, B.A., Prebendary of Donaghmore. SUNG MATINS at 09.00 Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday. MORNING PRAYER at 09.00 on Wednesday. EUCHARIST at 11.05 on Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday. CHORAL EVENSONG at 17.30 Monday to Friday. For further information visit www.stpatrickscathedral.ie/worship.

Christ Church Cathedral, Dublin THE SECOND SUNDAY BEFORE LENT - 11.00 CHORAL EUCHARIST sung by the Cathedral Choir - Langlais: Messe Solennelle, Psalm 131, Vierne: Tantum ergo, Preacher: Canon Sonia Gyles. 15.30 CHORAL EVENSONG - sung by the Cathedral Choir - Responses: Moore (Set III), Briggs: The Truro Service, Psalm 144, Briggs: O Lord, support us. EVENING PRAYER at 17.00 Weds & Friday. EUCHARIST with prayers for healing and wholeness 12.45 Thursday. CELTIC EUCHARIST 12.45 Friday. CHORAL EVENSONG sung by the Girls’ Choir - 18.00 Monday 9th February - Responses: Ferial, Psalm 67, Lindley: Ave Maria, Plumstead: A grateful heart. CHORAL EVENSONG - 18.00 Tuesday 10th February - Responses: Moore (Set III), Psalms 53-55, Sumsion: Evening Service in A, Victoria: Caligaverunt oculi mei. CHORAL EVENSONG - 18.00 Thursday 12th February - Responses: Moore (Set III), Psalms 65-67, Howells: Evening Service in B Minor, Lassus: Surrexit pastor bonus.

CHURCH OF IRELAND

Zion Parish Church Sunday 8th February - The Second Sunday before Lent. 9am Holy Communion (trad). 10.30am Morning Prayer. All welcome.

METHODIST

About the Methodist Church:The Methodist Church in Ireland is a community of people drawn together by Gods love, who seek to live wholeheartedly as followers of Jesus for the transformation of the world. With 212 churches spread across the island of Ireland from North to South, and East to West. To find a church near you visithttps://irishmethodist.org

Dún Laoghaire, Co Dublin The Methodist Church, Northumberland Avenue, Dun Laoghaire. Sunday Service 11am. Our services are available at www.dlmc.org

RELIGIOUS SOCIETY OF FRIENDS

Quaker Meetings in Ireland Have you wondered what a Quaker Meeting for Worship is like You are most welcome to try a Meeting for Worship at any of our Meeting Houses around the country. You will be warmly welcomed and there will be an opportunity to ask any questions you might have. You will find a list of Meetings on our website: https://quakers-in-ireland.ie/map-of-quaker-meetings-worship-groups/