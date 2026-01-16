Church services

CATHEDRALS

National Cathedral of Saint Patrick, Dublin THE SECOND SUNDAY AFTER THE EPIPHANY - 09.15 EUCHARIST said in the Lady Chapel. 11.15 CHORAL EUCHARIST sung by the Cathedral Choir Ives: Missa Brevis, Wilberg: Wexford Carol, Responses: Leighton, Desmond: O Sacrum Convivium, Preacher: The Ven J.M. Godfrey, B.A., M.A., M.Th., Prebendary of Kilmactalway. 15.15 CHORAL EVENSONG sung by the Cathedral Choir Responses: Redcliffe, Mathias: The Jesus Service, Psalm: 93, We three kings arr Nicholson, Preacher: The Ven J.M. Godfrey, B.A., M.A., M.Th., Prebendary of Kilmactalway. SUNG MATINS at 09.00 Monday to Friday. EUCHARIST at 11.05 on Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday. CHORAL EVENSONG at 17.30 Monday to Friday. For further information visit www.stpatrickscathedral.ie/worship.

Christ Church Cathedral, Dublin THE SECOND SUNDAY AFTER THE EPIPHANY - 11.00 CHORAL EUCHARIST sung by the Cathedral Choir - Victoria: Missa O magnum mysterium, Psalm 40: 1-12, Tavener: The Lamb, Preacher: Canon Adrienne Galligan. 15.30 CHORAL EVENSONG - sung by the Cathedral Choir - Responses: Clucas, Leighton: The Magdalene College Service, Psalm 96, Warlock: Bethlehem Down. EVENING PRAYER at 17.00 Weds & Friday. EUCHARIST with prayers for healing and wholeness 12.45 Thursday. CELTIC EUCHARIST 12.45 Friday. CHORAL EVENSONG - 18.00 Tuesday 20th January - Responses: Clucas, Psalm 104, Wise: Evening Service in F, Howells: Here is the little door. CHORAL EVENSONG - 18.00 Thursday 22nd January - Responses: Clucas, Psalms 108, 109, Gray: Evening Service in F Minor, Lassus: Domine fac mecum.

CHURCH OF IRELAND

Zion Parish Church Sunday 18th January - The Second Sunday of Epiphany. 9am Holy Communion (trad), 10.30am Holy Communion. All welcome in Zion.

METHODIST

About the Methodist Church:The Methodist Church in Ireland is a community of people drawn together by Gods love, who seek to live wholeheartedly as followers of Jesus for the transformation of the world. With 212 churches spread across the island of Ireland from North to South, and East to West. To find a church near you visithttps://irishmethodist.org

Dún Laoghaire, Co Dublin The Methodist Church, Northumberland Avenue, Dún Laoghaire. Sunday Service 11am. Our services are available at www.dlmc.org

RELIGIOUS SOCIETY OF FRIENDS

Quaker Meetings in Ireland Have you wondered what a Quaker Meeting for Worship is like You are most welcome to try a Meeting for Worship at any of our Meeting Houses around the country. You will be warmly welcomed and there will be an opportunity to ask any questions you might have. You will find a list of Meetings on our website: https://quakers-in-ireland.ie/map-of-quaker-meetings-worship-groups/