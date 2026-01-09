Church services

CATHEDRALS

National Cathedral of Saint Patrick, Dublin THE FIRST SUNDAY AFTER THE EPIPHANY - 09.15 EUCHARIST said in the Lady Chapel. 11.15 CHORAL MATINS sung by the Cathedral Choir Responses: Leighton, Stanford in C, Psalm: 57 vv 1-6, Gant: What child is this, Preacher: The Revd J.K. McWhirter, B.Sc., B.Th., M.Th., M.A., Prebendary of Taney. 15.15 A CEREMONY OF CAROLS Music by Benjamin Britten, sung by the Cathedral Choir SUNG MATINS at 09.00 Monday to Friday EUCHARIST at 11.05 on Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday. CHORAL EVENSONG at 17.30 Monday to Friday For further information visit www.stpatrickscathedral.ie/worship.

Christ Church Cathedral, Dublin THE SUNDAY AFTER THE EPIPHANY - 11.00 CHORAL EUCHARIST sung by the Cathedral Choir - Mozart: Spatzenmesse, Psalm 29, Merulo: Tribus miraculis, Preacher: Canon David Mungavin, Organ Voluntary: Christ, unser Herr, zum Jordan kam BWV 684. 15.30 CHORAL EVENSONG - sung by the Cathedral Choir - Responses: Spicer, Howells: Collegium Regale, Psalms 46, 47, Lauridsen: O magnum mysterium, Organ Voluntary - Rowley: Benedictus. EVENING PRAYER at 17.00 Weds & Friday. EUCHARIST with prayers for healing and wholeness 12.45 Thursday. CELTIC EUCHARIST 12.45 Friday. CHORAL EVENSONG sung by the Girls’ Choir - 18.00 Monday 12th January - Responses: Ferial, Psalm 67, Lindley: Ave Maria, Plumstead: A grateful heart. CHORAL EVENSONG - 18.00 Tuesday 13th January - Responses: Spicer, Psalms 69, 70, Noble: Evening Service in B Minor, Finnissy: Telling. CHORAL EVENSONG - 18.00 Thursday 15th January - Responses: Spicer, Psalm 78, Gibbons: The Short Service, Lloyd: The Call.

CHURCH OF IRELAND

Zion Parish Church Sunday 11th January - The First Sunday after Epiphany. 9am Holy Communion (trad), 10.30am Morning Prayer. All welcome.

METHODIST

About the Methodist Church: The Methodist Church in Ireland is a community of people drawn together by Gods love, who seek to live wholeheartedly as followers of Jesus for the transformation of the world. With 212 churches spread across the island of Ireland from North to South, and East to West. To find a church near you visithttps://irishmethodist.org

Dún Laoghaire, Co Dublin The Methodist Church, Northumberland Avenue, Dún Laoghaire. Sunday Service 11am. Our services are available at www.dlmc.org

RELIGIOUS SOCIETY OF FRIENDS

Quaker Meetings in Ireland Have you wondered what a Quaker Meeting for Worship is like You are most welcome to try a Meeting for Worship at any of our Meeting Houses around the country. You will be warmly welcomed and there will be an opportunity to ask any questions you might have. You will find a list of Meetings on our website: https://quakers-in-ireland.ie/map-of-quaker-meetings-worship-groups/