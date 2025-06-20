Church services

CATHEDRALS

Christ Church Cathedral, Dublin THE FIRST SUNDAY AFTER TRINITY - 11.00 CHORAL EUCHARIST sung by the Cathedral Choir - Mozart: Spatzenmesse, Psalm 22: 19-28, Mozart: Ave verum corpus. 15.30 CHORAL EVENSONG - sung by the Cathedral Choir - Walton: The Chichester Service, Psalm 50, Wesley: Ascribe unto the Lord. Organ Voluntary: Harris: Sarabande Processional. EVENING PRAYER at 17.00 Monday, Weds, & Friday. CHORAL EVENSONG - 18.00 Tuesday 24th June - Responses: Jack Oades, Psalm 116-118, Brewer: Evening Service in D, Jack Oades: Hymn to St John. CHORAL EVENSONG - 18.00 Thursday 26th June - Responses: Jack Oades, Psalm 119: 145-176, Rubbra: Evening Service in Ab, Lobo: Versa est in luctum.

National Cathedral of St. Patrick, Dublin - THE DAY OF PENTECOST – THE SECOND SUNDAY OF TRINITY - 09.15 EUCHARIST – said in the Lady Chapel. 11.15 CHORAL MATINS- sung by the Lay Vicars Choral - Responses: Rose, Macpherson in E,Psalm: 107 vv1-9, Wood: Great Lord of Lords,Preacher: The Very Revd K.R.J. Hall, M.Phil., Prebendary of Tassagard. 15.15 CHORAL EVENSONG - sung by the Lay Vicars Choral -Responses: Rose, Stainer in D, Psalm: 108,Harris: Behold now praise the Lord,Preacher: The Very Revd K.R.J. Hall, M.Phil., Prebendary of Tassagard. CHORAL EVENSONG at 17.30 - Monday to Friday.EUCHARIST at 11.05 on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Saturday. For further information visit www.stpatrickscathedral.ie/worship

PRESBYTERIAN

About The Presbyterian Church in Ireland The Presbyterian form of the Christian faith is best described as Reformed; with its strong emphasis on the Sovereignty of God, the Kingship of Christ, and the authority of the Bible. For more information, and for a full list of congregations around the whole island of Ireland, visit: www.presbyterianireland.org

METHODIST

About the Methodist Church in IrelandThe Methodist Church in Ireland is a community of people drawn together by Gods love, who seek to live wholeheartedly as followers of Jesus for the transformation of the world. With 212 churches spread across the island of Ireland from North to South, and East to West. To find a church near you visithttps://irishmethodist.org

Dún Laoghaire, Co Dublin The Methodist Church, Northumberland Avenue, Dún Laoghaire. Sunday Service 11am. Our services are available at www.dlmc.org

RELIGIOUS SOCIETY OF FRIENDS

Quaker Meetings in Ireland Have you wondered what a Quaker Meeting for Worship is like You are most welcome to try a Meeting for Worship at any of our Meeting Houses around the country. You will be warmly welcomed and there will be an opportunity to ask any questions you might have. You will find a list of Meetings on our website: https://quakers-in-ireland.ie/map-of-quaker-meetings-worship-groups/