Church services

CATHEDRALS

National Cathedral of Saint Patrick, Dublin TRINITY SUNDAY - 11.00 CHORAL EUCHARIST sung by the Cathedral Choir – Howells: Collegium Regale, Psalm 8, Monteverdi: Duo Seraphim, Howells: Te Deum (Collegium Regale), Preacher: The Right Rev. Dr Bonnie A. Perry, Bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Michigan. Organ Voluntary: Prelude in Eb BWV 552. 15.30 CHORAL EVENSONG - sung by the Cathedral Choir and Past Choristers – Howells: The St Paul’s Service, Psalm 73: 1-3, 16-28, Howells: Hymn to St Cecilia. EVENING PRAYER at 17.00 Monday, Weds, & Friday. CHORAL EVENSONG - 18.00 Tuesday 17th June - Responses: Radcliffe, Psalm 89, Wood: Evening Service in Eb No. 1, Brahms: Geistliches Lied. CHORAL EVENSONG - 18.00 Thursday 19th June - Responses: Radcliffe, Psalms 98-101, Jackson: Evening Service in G Minor, Fauré: Cantique de Jean Racine.

PRESBYTERIAN

About The Presbyterian Church in Ireland The Presbyterian form of the Christian faith is best described as Reformed; with its strong emphasis on the Sovereignty of God, the Kingship of Christ, and the authority of the Bible. For more information, and for a full list of congregations around the whole island of Ireland, visit: www.presbyterianireland.org

METHODIST

About the Methodist Church in IrelandThe Methodist Church in Ireland is a community of people drawn together by Gods love, who seek to live wholeheartedly as followers of Jesus for the transformation of the world. With 212 churches spread across the island of Ireland from North to South, and East to West. To find a church near you visithttps://irishmethodist.org

Dún Laoghaire, Co Dublin The Methodist Church, Northumberland Avenue, Dún Laoghaire. Sunday Service 11am. Our services are available at www.dlmc.org

RELIGIOUS SOCIETY OF FRIENDS

Quaker Meetings in Ireland Have you wondered what a Quaker Meeting for Worship is like You are most welcome to try a Meeting for Worship at any of our Meeting Houses around the country. You will be warmly welcomed and there will be an opportunity to ask any questions you might have. You will find a list of Meetings on our website: https://quakers-in-ireland.ie/map-of-quaker-meetings-worship-groups/