Church services

CATHEDRALS

Christ Church Cathedral, Dublin PENTECOST - 11.00 CHORAL EUCHARIST sung by the Cathedral Choir David Briggs: The Truro Eucharist, Psalm 104: 24-35, Britten: Te Deum in C, Bach: Quoniam tu Solus Sanctus Cum Sancto Spiritu from Mass in B Minor, Preacher: Canon Maurice Elliot. Organ Voluntary: Prelude and Fugue in G BWV 541. 15.30 CHORAL EUCHARIST WITH CONFIRMATIONS - sung by the Cathedral Choir Darke: Communion Service in F, Rutter: For the beauty of the Earth. EVENING PRAYER at 17.00 Monday, Weds, Friday. CHORAL EVENSONG - 18.00 Tuesday 10th June - Responses: Ayleward, Psalms 53-55, Ireland: Evening Service in F, Grayston Ives: Listen sweet dove. CHORAL EVENSONG - 18.00 Thursday 12th June - Responses: Ayleward, Psalms 62-64, Moore: The Third Service, Tallis: O Lord, give thy Holy Spirit. CHORAL EVENSONG FOR PRIDE – 18.30 Friday 13th June - Responses: Ayleward, Psalm 139, Sumsion: Evening Service in A, Rheinberger: Abendlied

National Cathedral of Saint Patrick, Dublin THE DAY OF PENTECOST - WHIT SUNDAY- 09.15 EUCHARIST said in the Lady Chapel. 11.15 CHORAL EUCHARIST - sung by the Cathedral Choir - Howells: Collegium Regale, Psalm: 104 vv 26-36, Harris: Faire is the heaven, Preacher: The Very Revd W.W. Morton, B.Th., M.A., Ph.D., M.Mus., D.Litt. Dean and Ordinary. 15.15 CHORAL EVENSONG - sung by the Cathedral Choir- Royal Army Medical Corps Commemoration - Responses: Leigh, Howells: Collegium Regale, Psalm: 42, Walton: The Twelve, Preacher: The Revd P.M. Rutherford, M.Th., M.A., Chaplain to the Royal British Legion, Republic of Ireland District. SUNG MATINS at 09.00 - Monday to Friday. CHORAL EVENSONG at 17.30 - Monday to Friday. EUCHARIST at 11.05 on Monday,Wednesday, Thursday, and Saturday. For further information visit www.stpatrickscathedral.ie/worship

CHURCH OF IRELAND

Ardamine Group of Parishes Services Sunday 8th June Pentecost Sunday Monamolin 9 am Holy Communion Kiltennel 10.15 am Morning Prayer Kilnamanagh 11.45 am Morning Prayer

St Audoen Cornmarket 9.30 Bellringing, 10.00 Eucharist (every Sunday), the Day of Pentecost: Whit Sunday. Access through the main entrance. Cars may be parked between Francis Street and Christ Church.

READ MORE

St Catherine St James Donore Avenue 11.30 Service of the Word, Pentecost: Whit Sunday. Organist, Olesia Borsuk. Cars may be parked in the Churchyard.

Zion Parish Church Sunday 8th June - Pentecost - Whit Sunday. 9am Holy Communion (trad), 10.30am Holy Communion. All welcome.

PRESBYTERIAN

About The Presbyterian Church in Ireland The Presbyterian form of the Christian faith is best described as Reformed; with its strong emphasis on the Sovereignty of God, the Kingship of Christ, and the authority of the Bible. For more information, and for a full list of congregations around the whole island of Ireland, visit: www.presbyterianireland.org

METHODIST

About the Methodist Church in IrelandThe Methodist Church in Ireland is a community of people drawn together by Gods love, who seek to live wholeheartedly as followers of Jesus for the transformation of the world. With 212 churches spread across the island of Ireland from North to South, and East to West. To find a church near you visithttps://irishmethodist.org

Dún Laoghaire, Co Dublin The Methodist Church, Northumberland Avenue, Dún Laoghaire. Sunday Service 11am. Our services are available at www.dlmc.org

RELIGIOUS SOCIETY OF FRIENDS

Quaker Meetings in Ireland Have you wondered what a Quaker Meeting for Worship is like You are most welcome to try a Meeting for Worship at any of our Meeting Houses around the country. You will be warmly welcomed and there will be an opportunity to ask any questions you might have. You will find a list of Meetings on our website: https://quakers-in-ireland.ie/map-of-quaker-meetings-worship-groups/