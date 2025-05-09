Tens of thousands to take part in Darkness into Light at more than 200 locations

Participants in last year's Darkness Into Light watch the sun come up in Greystones, Co Wicklow. Photograph: Suzy Freeman/Inpho

Tens of thousands of people are expected to take part in Darkness Into Light at more than 200 locations in Ireland and abroad on Saturday.

The annual event is a fundraiser for Pieta, a charity that supports people affected by suicide or self-harm. Participants will walk 5km, beginning at around 4.15am on Saturday, as the sun rises.

A spokesperson for Pieta said the event is “more than just a walk”.

“Darkness Into Light is a vital fundraising initiative that allows Pieta to continue providing a lifeline to people who are affected by thoughts of suicide or self-harm, or who have lost someone to suicide,” they said.

“Walkers set off in darkness from locations including GAA clubs, churches and schools, and the 5km walks finish as dawn is breaking, to symbolise hope for those in distress or who have been bereaved through suicide.”

The inaugural Darkness Into Light took place in Dublin’s Phoenix Park in 2009 with around 400 people in attendance. The event has expanded significantly since then and tens of thousands of people take part every year.

Last year, more than 100,000 people participated in 212 walks in 12 countries; more than €4.5 million was raised to help Pieta provide support from qualified therapists.

Petrol station and convenience store chain Circle K is offering free tea or coffee from 5am to 8am on Saturday to people taking part in the event.

Pieta opened in Lucan, Co Dublin, in 2006. Since then, the charity says, it has helped more than 70,000 people in suicidal distress or engaging in self-harm. It now operates in 20 locations across Ireland, employing more than 300 therapists and support staff.

A full list of the Darkness Into Light events can be viewed on the Pieta website, darknessintolight.ie. The fundraiser is supported by Electric Ireland.

Pieta can be reached 24/7 by calling 1800 247 247 or by texting HELP to 51444