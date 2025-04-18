Church services

CATHEDRALS

National Cathedral of Saint Patrick, Dublin THE FIRST SUNDAY OF EASTER EASTER DAY - 09.15 EUCHARIST said in the Lady Chapel. 11.15 FESTAL EUCHARIST sung by the Cathedral Choir- Vierne: Messe Solenelle, Arr Rutter: Joy is come Eastertide, Desmond: O sacrum convivium. Preacher: The Very Revd W.W. Morton, B.Th., M.A., Ph.D., M.Mus., D.Litt. Dean and Ordinary. 15.15 FESTAL EVENSONG - sung by the Cathedral Choir Responses: Leigh, Howells: The Winchester Service, Psalm: 114, Sermon in Music: Howells: Te Deum Laudamus (Redcliffe), Howells: Paean. EVENING PRAYER at 17.30 Monday to Friday. EUCHARIST at 11.05 on Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday. For further information visit www.stpatrickscathedral.ie/worship

CHURCH OF IRELAND

Ardamine Group of Parishes, Co Wexford Services Sunday 20th April Easter Sunday Monamolin 9 am Holy Communion Kiltennal 10.15 am Holy Communion Kilnamanagh 11.45 am Holy Communion

Zion Parish Church Sunday 20th April - Easter Day. 9am Holy Communion (trad) and 10.30am Holy Communion and Holy Baptism. All are welcome.

PRESBYTERIAN

About The Presbyterian Church in Ireland The Presbyterian form of the Christian faith is best described as Reformed; with its strong emphasis on the Sovereignty of God, the Kingship of Christ, and the authority of the Bible. For more information, and for a full list of congregations around the whole island of Ireland, visit: www.presbyterianireland.org

METHODIST

About the Methodist Church in Ireland - The Methodist Church in Ireland is a community of people drawn together by Gods love, who seek to live wholeheartedly as followers of Jesus for the transformation of the world. With 212 churches spread across the island of Ireland from North to South, and East to West. To find a church near you, visit https://irishmethodist.org

Dún Laoghaire, Co Dublin The Methodist Church, Northumberland Avenue, Dun Laoghaire. Sunday Service 11am. Our services are available at www.dlmc.org

RELIGIOUS SOCIETY OF FRIENDS

Quaker Meetings in Ireland Quakers in Ireland invite you to join us for Meeting for Worship at any of our Meeting Houses around the country. Visitors will be warmly welcomed and there will be an opportunity to ask any questions you might have. You will find a list of Meetings on our website: https://quakers-in-ireland.ie/map-of-quaker-meetings-worship-groups/