Church services

National Cathedral of Saint Patrick, Dublin THE FIRST SUNDAY IN LENT - 09.15 EUCHARIST said in the Lady Chapel. 11.15 CHORAL MATINS- sung by the Cathedral Choir - Responses: Leighton, Psalm: 46 vv 1-7, Bairstow: The Lamentations of Jeremiah, Dyson in D, Preacher: The Most Revd M.G.St A. Jackson, M.A., Ph.D., D.Phil. Prebendary of Cualaun and Visitor. . 15.15 CHORAL EVENSONG - sung by the Cathedral Choir - Responses: Leighton Psalm: 47, Leighton: The Second Service, Bruckner: Christus factus est Preacher: The Most Revd M.G.St A. Jackson, M.A., Ph.D., D.Phil. Prebendary of Cualaun and Visitor. SUNG MATINS at 09.00 Monday to Friday. EUCHARIST at 11.05 on Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday. CHORAL EVENSONG at 17.30 Monday to Friday. For further information visit: www.stpatrickscathedral.ie

Christ Church, Bray Revd Dr Leonard Madden: 8.30am Holy Communion; 11am Sunday Service . Live stream: http://www.churchservices.tv/christchurchbray For more details of services visit www.christchurchbray.ie

St Audoen Cornmarket 9.30 Bellringing, 10.00 Eucharist (every Sunday), with hymns and Anglican chant, the First Sunday in Lent. Access through the main entrance. Cars may be parked between Francis Street and Christ Church.

St Catherine St James, Donore Avenue 11.30 Service of the Word, the First Sunday in Lent. Organist, Olesia Borsuk. Cars may be parked in the Churchyard.

Zion Parish Church Sunday 9th March - The First Sunday in Lent. 9am Holy Communion 1. 10.30am Morning Prayer. All welcome.

About The Presbyterian Church in Ireland The Presbyterian form of the Christian faith is best described as Reformed; with its strong emphasis on the Sovereignty of God, the Kingship of Christ, and the authority of the Bible. For more information, and for a full list of congregations around the whole island of Ireland, visit: www.presbyterianireland.org

About the Methodist Church in Ireland - The Methodist Church in Ireland is a community of people drawn together by Gods love, who seek to live wholeheartedly as followers of Jesus for the transformation of the world. With 212 churches spread across the island of Ireland from North to South, and East to West. To find a church near you, visit https://irishmethodist.org

Dún Laoghaire, Co Dublin The Methodist Church, Northumberland Avenue, Dun Laoghaire. Sunday Service 11am. Our services are available at www.dlmc.org

Quaker Meetings in Ireland Visitors are always welcome to join us for Meeting for Worship at any of our Meeting Houses around the country. You will be warmly welcomed and there will be an opportunity to ask any questions you might have. You will find a list of Meetings on our website: https://quakers-in-ireland.ie/map-of-quaker-meetings-worship-groups/