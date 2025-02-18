The low-cost vet clinic providing a lifeline to pets whose owners are under strain

An animal charity that provides affordable veterinary care to low-income pet-owners is “busier than ever” amid concerns the cost-of-living crisis and the high cost of vet care are factors in rising numbers of pets being surrendered.

The Blue Cross, now in its 80th year, operates mobile veterinary clinics in “less privileged” parts of Dublin. It would like to extend outside the capital, saying the “need is definitely there” but cannot due to “resources”.

This comes as rescue charities such as the DSPCA report a surge in pets being surrendered. It saw a 54 per cent increase in animals being given up last year, from 871 in 2023 to 1336.

“We get calls all the time to provide our services in Limerick, Galway,” says Blue Cross spokesman Paul Halpin. “We’d love to. The need is definitely out there.”

Blue Cross charges €25 per consultation, including basic medication, vaccinations or microchipping – considerably less than most veterinary practices. To qualify, pet owners must be on a means-tested social protection benefit, such as jobseekers or disability benefit or otherwise show proof they are on a low income.

Its mobile clinics operate weekly in Crumlin, Cabra, Tallaght, Whitehall/Donnycarney, Blanchardstown, Smithfield, Ballybrack, Ballyfermot, Finglas, and, Walkinstown. At its hospital in Inchicore, open since 2009, surgeries and other procedures, including X-rays and bone-setting, can be carried out.

Since Covid, says Mr Halpin, pets have become more central to many – especially older people’s – wellbeing in tackling loneliness and isolation.

“We would have people coming to us, especially the elderly living alone, in their houses by themselves who, their pet is the only thing that’s keeping them going – their only companionship. They are so important for mental health and even just getting out for exercise, seeing people.

“But they are a huge responsibility,” he says. “They will be an ongoing cost – in food, their annual shots and when they get sick you have to look after them. It’s a commitment on your finances and on your time.”

Among those visiting the Crumlin clinic last week are John and Teresa Sinnott, with their Jack Russell terrier, Jack.

“He’s a rescue dog, we’ve had him a few years,” says Mr Sinnott (85) who has arrived a little in advance of his wife, carrying Jack. His son is helping Mrs Sinnott, who recently has leg surgery. Jack is looking back towards Mrs Sinnott, whimpering. “He’s sore on his back. There’s something there. He won’t get out of bed. He’s a lovely animal,” he smiles, stroking him. “Do you hear him? He’s crying. He’s watching for her now.”

Asked about the Blue Cross, he says: “It’s a very important service to people, because vets are very expensive in some places.”

Mrs Sinnott (84) arrives and tells how worried she is about Jack. “He is a rescue dog and he is costing me a fortune. But I don’t want him to die. Friday you couldn’t even touch him. I’m after being hand-feeding. I am worried about him. I don’t want anything to happen to him.”

Also in the queue are Danny and Buster, a 12 year-old Staffordshire terrier, from Clondalkin.

“He had a couple of teeth out last week so we’re just back for a check-up,” says Danny. “His teeth had gone really bad ... He’s my hairy kid. I love him to bits.

“This service is crucial to people around here. The cost can be thousands in the vets and that’s the scariest thing about owning a dog. Basically I think there would be a lot more dogs suffering, of people who couldn’t afford to bring them to the vet if this wasn’t here.”

Tara is here with her grandmother’s elderly Pomeranian named Foxy, wrapped in a fleece blanket. “He is getting injections for pain in his hips. He’s shivering because he was groomed today,” she says with a laugh. “He’s my nanny’s. My nanny is on her own so Foxy is so loving to her. I think she might not have the resources to access the vet enough for Foxy, so this is very handy, especially as he’s getting older.”

Shane Gutkin is here with his 12-year-old beagle named Jeremy Beadle. “I am very attached to this fellah. He’s getting old, his legs are going a bit.

“People bring their dogs here who might not be able to afford go other places,” he says. “This place means less neglect. It’s very important. You can’t tell when you might be out of work, but if you have a dog you always have to look after it.”

As well as volunteer driver Pamela Cahill, vets Fiona O’Leary and David Horkan are volunteers at the weekly Crumlin clinic.

Asked why she gives her free time to the charity Ms O’Leary says she has been with Blue Cross for 23 years. “I love being a vet and find when we come out here we provide a service which people really appreciate. We are giving a service they may not be able to access otherwise.

“They share their life stories with us sometimes and always their priority is their pet and sometimes in very challenging circumstances.”

During the two-hour session the vets saw 20 pets – 12 for medical treatments and eight for vaccines. Among them were 19 dogs and one cat, for a vaccine, named Pickle. Across all locations the charity sees about 400 animals a week – “mainly cats and dogs, but also turtles, snakes, lizards, gerbils, rabbits, hamsters, horses,” says Mr Halpin.

Blue Cross is supported by the Department of Agriculture and Dublin City Council and public donations.