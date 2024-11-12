St Vincent de Paul prepares for record number of calls over financial hardship in 2024

St Vincent de Paul says the cost-of-living crisis is forcing many people to cut back on food in order to feed their children. Photograph: iStock

St Vincent de Paul is prepared for a record number of helpline calls in 2024, with contacts already surpassing 183,000 before the busy Christmas period.

The charity, which offers services and assistance to those suffering financial hardship, has said the type and scale of poverty has changed dramatically over the years, fuelled more recently by the continuing cost-of-living crisis.

It recorded just over 250,000 helpline contacts in 2023, a rate twice that of a decade ago and a 10 per cent increase on the previous year.

“Usually people start ringing in November asking would we be able to help them for Christmas, so that [183,000 figure] is before the Christmas rush,” said the organisation’s national president, Rose McGowan.

She was speaking in advance of Tuesday’s annual appeal launch with a “Wonder of Christmas” theme reflecting the difficult questions many face at this time of the year.

The charity has said people are struggling, particularly with food and energy bills, with many people cutting back due to financial restrictions. St Vincent de Paul operates food banks and gives out vouchers to help those most at need.

“I just think we are a wealthy country and we have people having to ask for food,” Ms McGowan said before the launch. “We have mothers cutting back on food in order that they have food for their children.”

Such circumstances, she said, lead to other issues such as the stress faced by parents in attempting to hide their difficulties from family members, as well as consequent health effects.

“It is hard [for people to make contact] but if you don’t come when the problem comes, the problem gets harder and bigger.”

The charity’s services are operated on a confidential basis.

Last year the majority of calls it received requested help with food, followed by affordability issues with energy and utility bills.

“All I’ll say is: we’re here, please come and you will be treated with huge dignity and respect,” Ms McGowan said.