Minister for Justice Helen McEntee and Ruhama chief executive Barbara Condon at the launch of the charity's annual report in the Mansion House, Dublin. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill

The number of people trafficked for sexual exploitation, identified by the support organisation Ruhama, increased by almost a third last year compared with 2022, new figures show.

The data, published on Thursday in the charity’s annual report, show 155 victims of human trafficking engaged with Ruhama in 2023 – a 29 per cent increase since 2022. The highest number were from Nigeria (82), Zimbabwe (16) and South Africa (13). Of the total, 58 were new service users.

Of the 646 people it supported in total, the largest numbers were from Ireland and Zimbabwe (37 each), Brazil (25) and Nigeria (21). The total represents a 30 per cent rise in demand for supports in a year.

The figures appear to confirm trends identified in an Irish Human Rights and Equality Commission (IHREC) report, published earlier this month, which said 53 victims of human trafficking, including five children, were officially identified last year.

READ MORE

While it found a 26 per cent increase in victims since 2022, IHREC noted a “stark” 33 per cent increase in female victims across all forms of trafficking. It said five children, four of whom were girls, were identified as victims in 2023.

Among “negative trends” last year, said Ruhama, was the traumatic impact of anti-immigration protests on its service users’ mental health.

The report refers to them “being re-traumatised and experiencing a deep sense of fear because of protests outside accommodation centres across Ireland”.

“It is well documented that direct provision does not offer a safe and stable base for recovery. However, due to the recent rise in racist protests where public anger can be directed towards asylum seekers as they enter and leave their temporary homes, Ruhama therapists spent time supporting service users around their sense of safety in Ireland. It is important that society does not confuse immigration with human trafficking,” said the report.

Ruhama engaged with 73 people in Limerick last year, of whom 26 were victims of human trafficking. “In the Limerick region, we saw an increase in street prostitution among women impacted by homelessness and addiction. These women are particularly marginalised and very vulnerable, and struggle to link in with services,” it said.

In the midlands, caseworkers engaged with 43 people including 14 victims of human trafficking.

Among plans for this year Ruhama expects to open a “hub” in Cork serving the Cork and Kerry region.