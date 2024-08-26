New strategy promises to deliver improvements to lives of people with autism over 18-month period

Taoiseach Simon Harris said the strategy “represents the realisation of a clear commitment to action on autism in our Programme for Government”. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

A new strategy unveiled by the Government on Monday aims to implement “clear and simple actions” to improve the lives of people with autism.

As part of the Government’s Autism Innovation Strategy, 83 actions falling under four pillars – autism-affirming society; equality of access to public services; accessible, inclusive communities; and building capacity – will be implemented over an 18-month period to make a difference to day-to-day life for those with autism.

Taoiseach Simon Harris, Minister for Equality Roderic O’Gorman and Minister of State for Disability Anne Rabbitte announced the publication of the strategy at a press conference at Government Buildings on Monday.

The strategy was developed in collaboration with autistic people, their parents, professionals and organisations advocating for autistic people, in conjunction with several Government departments and agencies. This process included various consultation mechanisms – in February, a draft of the strategy received over 370 feedback submissions.

READ MORE

Ms Rabbitte first announced the Government’s commitment to developing a national strategy to improve the lives of people with autism in 2021. The Government previously committed to taking action on autism issues in its programme for Government.

In a statement, the Taoiseach said that publication of the strategy “represents the realisation of a clear commitment to action on autism in our Programme for Government”.

“This commitment was made recognising the fact that autistic people in our society face a variety of challenges, and that there are gaps which we need to address in existing services and supports, along with misconceptions and gaps in terms of understanding autism.

“But the strategy also recognises that the perspective, talents, and contributions of autistic people across society add immeasurably to the quality, the richness and the diversity of Irish life,” Mr Harris said.

On the publication of the strategy, Mr O’Gorman said that it would “provide a strong framework for creating tangible improvements in the lives of autistic people throughout the country.

“It is an important step in addressing the barriers which often prevent autistic people from participating in their communities to the extent they can, and should be able to.”

Ms Rabbitte said that the aim of the strategy was to “provide building blocs for a more inclusive society, where autistic people are accepted and understood and have equity of opportunity to participate in cultural, social and economic life and lead meaningful and fulfilled lives as valued members of the community”.

“This strategy recognises that while much has been done, there are gaps in our understanding, services and supports for autistic people which must be addressed. This Strategy aims to build a firm foundation for this work across Government and society,” she added.