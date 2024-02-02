Bishop Alan McGuckian ‘humbled and privileged’ to become Bishop of Down and Connor

Bishop Alan McGuckian has been appointed the new Bishop of the Diocese of Down and Connor.

Bishop McGuckian (71) succeeds Archbishop Noel Treanor who is now the Vatican’s ambassador to the EU.

Bishop McGuckian is originally from Cloughmills, Co Antrim which is in the diocese he now leads. Down and Connor includes most of the counties of Antrim and Down and parts of Co Derry. It is one of the biggest Catholic dioceses in Ireland.

In October 1972 Bishop McGuckian joined the Jesuit novitiate in Clontarf and was ordained to the priesthood in 1984.

READ MORE

He was the first ever Irish Jesuit bishop when he was appointed Bishop of Raphoe in Co Donegal in 2017.

His latest announcement was made following 10am mass in St Peter’s Cathedral in Belfast on Friday, celebrated by Bishop Donal McKeown who has been acting as Apostolic Administrator of the Diocese of Down and Connor since 2022.

“This is where I come from and I am humbled and privileged that, after all my wanderings, the bishop of Rome has chosen to send me home,” Bishop McGuckian said following his appointment.

“I would not be telling the whole truth if I did not say that it will be a terrible wrench for me to leave the priests and people of Raphoe.

“I have been very privileged to serve among many people deeply committed to the faith; they show it in their daily lives, in the ways they look after one another in community and it was a bittersweet source of pride to me that Donegal uniquely had a pro-life majority in the abortion referendum some years ago.”

He welcomed the return of the institutions of government in Northern Ireland and said their absence had been a “serious democratic deficit”.

“I encourage everyone to do all in their power to ensure that we have ongoing and stable government here that works hard for the good of everyone and especially the most vulnerable. In addition, we Christians need to pray earnestly for our politicians. It is the grace of God in answer to people’s prayers that has led us out of the horror of past violence to where we are today,” he said.

The Archbishop of Armagh Eamon Martin said Bishop McGuckian brings a “deep spirituality, pastoral instinct and a gift for facilitative leadership to his new Episcopal ministry”.

Sign up for push alerts and have the best news, analysis and comment delivered directly to your phone