Carlow protests: Asylum seekers move into former friary despite ongoing demonstrations

Asylum seekers began moving into Carlow town over the weekend despite ongoing protests outside two premises intended to house them.

Up to 14 people arrived into the former Capuchin Friary on Dublin St in the centre of the town under Garda escort on Friday evening, as protests against the move are now into their seventh day.

Several hundred people took part in a tension-filled protest last Wednesday night over plans by the Department of Integration to accommodate 50 men at the former friary.

However, the Department then changed the plan and decided instead to accommodate several families in the protected structure which was built in 1740.

Sources explained that up to seven families will be accommodated in some of the 15 rooms with four beds per room. There will be a minimum of two members of staff present on site at all times, including a manager, duty manager and security. There is also CCTV in place.

It is understood that the majority of the IPA arrivals will be accommodated at the former friary for a year.

The building was bought privately when the Capuchin Order placed it on the open market in 2022.

Protesters have also organised a petition to be sent to the Department over their objection in what they call the “placement of migrants in the Old Capuchin Friary, Dublin St, Carlow and in any such locations in Carlow in any capacity.”

The petition continues: “We the undersigned demand that such buildings suitable for emergency accommodation be used to accommodate Irish families and Irish homeless.”

Protesters outside the old St Brigid’s nursing home and previous maternity hospital just a few metres away from the former friary claim that 100 migrants are also to be accommodated in that premises.

The Department confirmed that the premises has been assessed to ascertain if it can be used to cater for either asylum seekers or Ukrainian refugees. Further comment has been sought by the Departmental officials.

However, local sources confirmed a meeting between Department officials and local Council representatives took place on Thursday night and they were informed that at least 50 asylum seekers would be accommodated in St Brigid’s. Local representatives were told that they would be “international migrant families”. Upgrading work on the building continues.