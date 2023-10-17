Care workers strike averted as deal reached at WRC

A proposed strike involving some 5,000 health and social services at 17 voluntary organisations providing services on behalf of the State has been called off after agreement was reached during late night talks at the Workplace Relations Commission.

The strike had been expected to impact on thousands of service users, many with disabilities, across the country but was avoided after a breakthrough in negotiations that began on at lunchtime on Monday and ended around 4am this morning.

The proposed deal which will be put to workers at organisations across the entire sector over the coming weeks is said to contain a mechanism unions hope will address their claim for parity between the workers at the voluntary organisations and those working directly for Government agencies who enjoy significantly better pay and conditions.

“The discussions have been really long and difficult,” said Kevin Figgis, Health Division Organiser, one of three unions involved in the talks along with Fórsa and the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation.

READ MORE

“We’ve been very conscious on the one hand of how a strike in these services would have impacted the people who avail of them and, on the other, of the need to achieve parity for our members. The talks have culminated in a package we believe will resolve that issue and sets out a map setting out how that is going to be done.

“In order to consult with our members on that, we have decided to suspend the strike action and ballot on the issue, probably over the next few weeks,” he said.

Further detail is expected to emerge over the course of the day.

On Monday, the Tánaiste, Micheál Martin, had said the Government was eager to see a workable solution reached.

“This is an issue that’s been on the agenda for about 10 years, there has been a stop-start approach to try and deal with it, but we’re anxious to see can we get this resolved sustainably into the future,” he said.

Speaking on RTÉ television on Monday night, Niall Collins TD, a Minister of State at the Department of Further and Higher Education had said he was personally in favour of the restoration of pay parity with the public sector workers, the demand at the heart of the dispute.

The suspension of the action will come as a huge relief to thousands of service users supported by organisations like the Irish Wheelchair Association and Enable Ireland which are among the organisations due to be impacted by the strike which was scheduled to begin at 8am and go on indefinitely.

The pay gap at the heart of the dispute is said to average between 10 and 12 per cent but can be considerably higher in some instances and the ability of staff to move to the HSE or a similar agency and do much the same work for significantly more money has been, say the organisations affected, causing them huge problems with recruitment and retention.

Fully addressing the entire issue, which has developed over 15-years since parity between the workers in the wider sector and those working for public sector agencies like the HSE would require substantial investment from Government.

The cost at Enable Ireland alone would be €5.7 million, the organisation estimates, and though it provides services to some 13,000 adults and children at 40 centres around the country, it has just a small portion of the staff that have been seeking the increases.