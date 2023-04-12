Homeless people removed from front of Dublin’s Phoenix Park before Biden visit

The Phoenix Park will be closed to the public from 5pm on Wednesday due to US President Joe Biden's visit to Ireland. Photograph: Gareth Chaney/Collins Photos

Six homeless people living in tents at the entrance to the Phoenix Park in Dublin have been moved in advance of US president Joe’s Biden’s visit to Dublin.

The six had been sleeping rough in tents on Conyngham Road, just to the right of the main entrance to the park.

Of the six, three had already left when gardaí asked them to move last Sunday morning. They had been provided with alternative accommodation by statutory agencies working in the area.

Of the three remaining people, one has been re-accommodated. The remaining two individuals removed their own belongings and tents and were further provided with advice and contact information for support agencies and accommodation services.

A garda spokesman said the two remaining people left voluntarily and gardaí were not involved in removing the tents.

Mr Biden has a number of engagements in the park on Thursday with a visit to Áras an Uachtaráin to meet President Michael D Higgins and then to Farmleigh.

The Dublin Regional Homeless Executive stated that one rough sleeper on Conyngham Road secured a Housing First tenancy in the Fingal area in the last couple of weeks.

The executive added in a statement: “This site was inspected earlier this morning and there were no rough sleepers present. The DRHE and the Dublin Regional Outreach Service will continue to monitor this area, to provide support and offer emergency accommodation to rough sleepers looking for assistance.”

Dublin City Council staff also attended the scene and removed waste left behind.