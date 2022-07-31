Traveller actors tread the boards in bid to bring more diversity to the arts

Amy Murphy is the only non-Traveller in the group. Driving her girlfriend Kayleigh to and from rehearsals, she was soon invited to join. Photograph: Graeme Coughlan

The cast travelled from as far away as Tullamore, Wexford and Kerry to attend weekly theatre rehearsals in Dublin. On other days, the group met via Zoom.

“Some Travellers don’t have extensive experience because they haven’t been given the chance to practice or engage in the arts,” said producer Mary McDonagh, explaining the novelty of an artistic project that came to fruition this week with a performance at Dublin’s Carmelite Centre.

McDonagh has a background in community development and advocates for Travellers, and is also a Traveller herself. Through a grant from the Arts Council, the Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown native launched acting and development workshops, exposing Travellers to the performing arts.

Nine weeks of acting workshops culminated in a performance on Thursday evening that was attended by industry representatives from the Abbey Theatre, Moonfish Theatre and Movie Extras, among others.

McDonagh pointed to the number of plays and films that cast non-Travellers in Traveller roles as an incentive for her workshops.

“We are here. We just need to be seen and heard,” she said.

Sarah McDonagh (no relation to Mary) from Rathfarnham modelled a bit when she was younger but had never acted before. With Mary’s encouragement, she decided to give it a try and found it enjoyable.

Martin Mahon, Ellen Doyle, Mary McDonagh and Kayleigh McDonagh performing at Dublin’s Carmelite Centre. Photograph: Graeme Coughlan

Although nervous for last Thursday night’s performance, Sarah hopes it will afford her and others opportunities. “It’s a great bunch of people that I’ve been with and they’re absolutely brilliant. The talent that we have among us is amazing.”

By connecting Traveller performers with professionals, Mary McDonagh hopes that future productions will include Travellers as both talent and behind the scenes.

“It is a bit sad that in the Traveller community and other communities there isn’t enough funding and opportunities for people like us. I mean people who haven’t gotten the opportunity or haven’t got a foot in the door like everyone else,” said Sarah.

Rehearsing over Zoom wasn’t ideal. Often there were sync issues or an actor would step on someone else’s lines. One woman had never used the technology before and found it frustrating. Ultimately though, Zoom proved invaluable for a Traveller acting group that was spread throughout Ireland.

Tom McDonagh (no relation to Mary or Sarah) from Ballymun began his acting career last year when he was approached to play the role of a Traveller who takes his own life. Although he had no interest in acting, he accepted the part to shine a light on suicide within the Traveller community.

“For me, because it was suicide and it was a personal message, I was glad to get it out there,” said Tom. “It was a roll off from there. I take what comes my way and give it a go.”

The suicide rate among Travellers is six times higher than the general population, accounting for approximately 11 per cent of all Traveller deaths.

Recent suicides in the community led a few participants to drop out of the workshops. Others had work engagements that prevented them from continuing. The reduced cast size decided to perform three short scenes to best showcase their talent.

Amy Murphy from Co Offaly is the only non-Traveller in the group. Driving her girlfriend Kayleigh to and from rehearsals, she was soon invited to join.

“I had no experience and no interest in acting whatsoever, but then I got in with Mary and ever since then I’ve had so much interest,” said Murphy. “I can’t wait to be on stage and give it everything I got.”

The actors performing at Dublin’s Carmelite Centre. Photograph: Graeme Coughlan

In addition to developing acting skills, the workshops have helped to build confidence and have given participants an opportunity to have some fun.

Rather than stressing over the process, Mary says, “it’s even more important to have a laugh, be yourself and be comfortable around others who have the same interest as you.”

Martin Mahon from Co Kerry had a background in theatre, although he admitted that it had been a while since he’d performed on stage.

“This was an opportunity to work with Mary because she’s doing a lot that’s going to make a big difference in the coming years for the community,” he said. “We’re catching it at the right time and we’re going to meet a lot of interesting people. The group was an amazing opportunity for me and everybody to enhance their credibility and find out if they’re for the acting game or not.”

To teach an acting workshop, Mary had brought in Thomas Connors from Wexford. Connors, an accomplished actor who has starred in films in Ireland and the US, is producing a short movie in addition to directing a play in Galway that runs from September 28th until October 3rd. But after several actors quit, he agreed to fill in as an actor.

“Mary helps everyone in the community, so I was happy to do it,” said Connors. “There’s nothing like this for Travellers in Wexford.”

Despite the success of the workshops, Mary wants something more permanent, so she is launching the traveller-led arts group Triple-T “The Traveller Theatre”.

“Because it’s a Traveller theatre, I’m hoping to bring it around the country. But I’d also like to have a central location for rehearsals and workshops,” she says.

She is looking for funding and other theatre groups to partner with on productions. She adds: “Every now and again someone is doing a project and asks Travellers to come in on it, but I want that to be a permanent fixture to allow this to be an everyday thing.”