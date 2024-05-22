Evelyn Partners hires investments veteran Brian Weber for senior role

Irish investments veteran Brian Weber has been hired by Evelyn Partners, the UK wealth management and accountancy firm, to lead business development at its Irish unit. Photograph courtesy: Evelyn Partners

Evelyn Partners, the UK wealth management and accountancy firm, has hired Irish investments veteran Brian Weber to head business development at its Irish unit.

The subsidiary, Evelyn Partners Investment Management (Europe) Limited, acts as the group’s hub for providing investment solutions and financial advice to private clients, corporates, trusts and charities in Ireland and other EU countries.

Evelyn Partners was formed from the merger of London-based Tilney and Smith & Williamson four years ago and rebranding of the combined business in 2022.

Mr Weber is a senior figure in the Irish investment management industry, with 35 years of experience. He began his career working for Goodbody Stockbrokers, followed by several years at Davy. In 2003 he set up the Irish office of Quilter Cheviot where he spent two decades, initially as head of office and, more recently, as chief executive of Quilter Cheviot Europe between 2019 and early last year.

He subsequently went into investment management consultancy for a period, according to his LinkedIn profile, before being hired by Evelyn Partners.

“We have great ambitions for our business in Ireland and are delighted that Brian is joining the team,” said Fiona Sweeney, chief executive of Evelyn Partners Investment Management (Europe). “Brian has a very strong track record of delivery and we very much look forward to working with him to drive the continued growth of our business in Ireland and other EU countries.”

The wider Evelyn Partners group has €72.3 billion of client assets under management.