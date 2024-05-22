IrelandMorning Briefing

Your top stories on Wednesday: Ireland formally recognises Palestine; all rent details ‘should be publicly available’

Here are the top stories you need to start your day including: pedestrians ‘may be twice as likely’ to be hit by electric or hybrid cars

Bayer Leverkusen fans in Temple Bar, Dublin ahead of the UEFA Europa League final this evening between Atalanta and Bayer Leverkusen at the Aviva. Photograph: Alex Grimm/Getty Images

Wed May 22 2024 - 08:26
Ireland has formally recognised the state of Palestine today

The Government has formally recognised the state of Palestine this morning.

Norway and Spain will also move toward recognition.

Taoiseach Simon Harris said it was a ‘historic and important day’

News

World

Your Wellness

Opinion

Business

Sports

TV Review

Podcast Highlights

Why not try one of our Crosswords & Puzzles?

Like this?

Get the best content direct to your inbox by signing up to one of our newsletters

LATEST STORIES