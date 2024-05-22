Your top stories on Wednesday: Ireland formally recognises Palestine; all rent details ‘should be publicly available’

Bayer Leverkusen fans in Temple Bar, Dublin ahead of the UEFA Europa League final this evening between Atalanta and Bayer Leverkusen at the Aviva. Photograph: Alex Grimm/Getty Images

The Government has formally recognised the state of Palestine this morning.

Norway and Spain will also move toward recognition.

Taoiseach Simon Harris said it was a ‘historic and important day’

Biden administration signals it will support push to sanction International Criminal Court: Joe Biden’s administration will work with Congress on possible sanctions against the International Criminal Court after its prosecutor announced it was seeking arrest warrants for senior Israeli and Hamas officials, US secretary of state Antony Blinken said on Tuesday.

‘My partner will not give up meeting people for sex. I feel enormous rejection’: It was a beautiful beginning, with huge romance and the type of sharing and connection that I never thought I’d find with anyone.

Baker’s Corner pub for sale with full planning for student accommodation scheme at €7m: Having been sold to a private investor for just over €5 million in 2018, the landmark Baker’s Corner pub in Kill of the Grange in south Dublin has returned to the market with a guide price of €7 million.

‘It’s great a lad from the town has done well’: Kells remembers the summer of Xabi Alonso: Headfort Grove rarely needed the assistance of international players to be competitive in the Kells inter-estate football league during the nineties.

Imposter: The Man Who Came Back from the Dead review – bizarre true-crime tale of man who faked his own death: It was the coronation chicken that gave him away. Early in the first episode of Imposter: The Man Who Came Back from the Dead (Channel 4, Monday), it is revealed that Scottish-based Anglo-Irish aristocrat Arthur Knight had never heard of the hallowed sandwich filling.

