Stripe weighs deal for new Dublin headquarters at Wilton Park

Irish-founded fintech Stripe is understood to be weighing up the possibility of locating its new Dublin headquarter office at Wilton Park, the 53,885sq m (580,000sq ft) office campus being developed by Irish property company, Iput, at Wilton Place in Dublin 2.

Since the payments platform resumed its search for new offices late last year, The Irish Times understands it has given consideration both to buying or leasing accommodation in the city. The company, which was founded by Irish brothers Patrick and John Collison, is now said by market sources to be focussing its efforts on a sub-lease or assignment of a lease on at least 100,000sq ft of space from Wilton Park’s existing tenant, LinkedIn.

It is understood that Stripe has already indicated that it does not intend to renew its lease on its current Dublin headquarters at the One Building on Lower Grand Canal Street, once that agreement expires in early 2026. The company occupies 45,000sq ft at the building and has about 500 people working there.

Should Stripe decide to locate its operations at Wilton Park, it would be taking on a portion of the scheme’s four blocks which are let in their entirety on a 25-year term from January 2020 to LinkedIn. Blocks Two and Three at the development became available for sub-lease or assignment in October 2022, when the social media giant decided to scale back its plans for its new EMEA campus in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

READ MORE

The two buildings extend to 12,444sq m and 12,816sq m (133,951sq ft and 137,951sq ft) respectively and are capable of accommodating requirements from 11,300sq ft up to 270,000sq ft, according to the letting agent, Colliers.

Outside of Stripe’s potential move to Wilton Park, EY Ireland is also understood to have expressed its interest in relocating to the scheme from its current home on Harcourt Street.

As reported by The Irish Times previously, the Big Four accounting and consulting firm has narrowed its search for a new Dublin headquarters down to Wilton Park and to Harcourt Place, a new 29,764sq m (320,377sq ft) office scheme to be built by its current landlord, the Clancourt Group, on a 0.54-hectare (1.33-acre) site that the developer has assembled at the intersection of Charlemont Street, Harcourt Road and South Richmond Street.