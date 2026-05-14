Plan for 58 homes in Bunratty rejected due to tourism impact concerns

Bunratty Castle and Folk Park in Co Clare. An Coimisiún Pleanála has refused permission for the demolition of the nearby Shannon Shamrock Hotel. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA Wire

A planning application for about 60 houses on the site of a former hotel that closed during the recession has been rejected as it would not support the Co Clare town’s ambition to become a prime tourist destination.

An Coimisiún Pleanála refused permission for the demolition of the former Shannon Shamrock Hotel in Bunratty, which has been vacant for many years and fallen into a state of disrepair. The proposal by Limerick-based Crescent House Ltd would have included 12 two-bed houses, 42 three-beds and four homes with four bedrooms.

The existing conference centre was to remain on the site and form part of a future phase of development, intended to accommodate a 76-bed hotel with 14 short-stay apartments.

The commission noted the site “abutt[s] the curtilage” of Bunratty Castle and has been zoned under the Clare County Development Plan for “mixed use” development.

It said the proposed scheme’s mix of mainly residential and to a lesser extent retail/office units would “undermine” the need for a mix of uses on the site and would not sufficiently support the town’s tourism function, as required by the local development plan. The planning authority was also not satisfied with elements of the design, including “sub-standard” levels of privacy and residential amenity.

It went against the opinion of its own planning inspector, who recommended approving the development and felt it would not detract from the setting of Bunratty Castle or the character of the area. The commission felt the proposal was “unsympathetic to the distinctive historic character” of Bunratty, especially given it was next to an “iconic, protected” national monument.

Welcoming the commission’s decision, Fianna Fáil councillor Pat O’Gorman said locals hope the building can be redeveloped into a “thriving” hotel, as it once was.

“I wouldn’t be against housing development in Clare or any town in the country. It is really a strategic site for tourism,” he said, adding that there had been a “lot of houses” built around the town in recent years.

He said Bunratty has one hotel operating, but a second is due to reopen to the public after accommodating Ukrainians for the past few years.

The housing scheme had previously been approved with conditions by Clare County Council, but this was appealed by Bunratty Local Development Association and town resident Mike Fitzpatrick.

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The association argued the prominent site is “key” for tourism development and the proposal would negatively affect Bunratty Castle. It said the planned development proposed 50 per cent more housing than is needed in the town up until 2029. There has been no account taken of the fact there is a shortage of local childcare and school places, it contended.

Fitzpatrick said the proposed development was of a “suburban nature” and would have a negative visual impact on “one of Ireland’s most iconic heritage sites”. He said the plan involved an “overconcentration” of residential use and is inconsistent with objectives to grow local tourism.

In one of 21 third-party submissions to Clare County Council, Bunratty Manor Hotel co-owner Maureen Wallace said approval of the project would be a “huge blow to tourism in the region”.

Travel journalist Victor O’Sullivan, who lives in Bunratty, said the proposed “high-density” housing development adjoining “one of Ireland’s most iconic landmarks would drastically undermine Bunratty’s character and appeal”.