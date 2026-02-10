Housing & Planning

Senior civil servant set to be appointed ‘housing tsar’ with brief to speed up development

Minister’s previously indicated choice, ex-Nama chief Brendan McDonagh, withdrew amid controversy over salary

Garret Doocey's official title is set to be head of the Housing Activation Office. Photograph: gov.ie
Harry McGee
Tue Feb 10 2026 - 06:001 MIN READ

Senior civil servant Garret Doocey is expected to be named as the new “housing tsar” by the Government on Tuesday.

Doocey is currently the assistant secretary general of the Department of Transport with responsibility for land transport investment and public transport policy. A graduate of Trinity College Dublin and of Oxford University, he has spent most of his career in the Civil Service, initially with the Courts Service before moving to transport in 2008.

His official title will be head of the Housing Activation Office and deputy secretary general of the Department of Housing.

His appointment comes 10 months after Minister for Housing James Browne announced the setting up of the office, to increase the volume of new housing development at scale.

Last April, he indicated he wanted former Nama chief executive Brendan McDonagh to be the first housing tsar.

However, the appointment became controversial over the issue of whether McDonagh would retain his Nama salary of some €430,000. Amid ongoing media coverage, and concern expressed by Fine Gael Ministers that they had not been consulted about the process, McDonagh withdrew his name from consideration for the position.

As a deputy secretary general, Doocey’s salary will be a minimum of €219,258. The most senior holders of this position in Government have salaries of just over €280,000.

