Uisce Éireann needs €10.3bn to make up for ‘years of underinvestment’

Uisce Éireann chief executive Niall Gleeson will tell an Oireachtas committee on Wednesday that urgent action is needed to ensure vital water infrastructure is built. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill

There is “little time” to overcome barriers and make changes needed to ensure vital water infrastructure is built to enable housing and economic growth, Uisce Éireann has told an Oireachtas committee.

Top executives at the water utility, including chief executive Niall Gleeson, are attending the Oireachtas infrastructure committee on Wednesday afternoon.

In his opening statement, Mr Gleeson told TDs and Senators that progressing water infrastructure is “crucial to economic growth and development”, and that the scale of its activities is “enormous and complex”.

“An urgent approach is needed,” he said. “We cannot afford to have projects of critical public importance tied up for another decade.”

READ MORE

Uisce Éireann outlined that it has a strategic funding requirement of €10.3 billion for capital infrastructure and assets, but that “sustained ongoing investment will be required for many decades to offset the years of underinvestment in water services”.

Mr Gleeson said it has made progress but that with the impact of changing regulations and standards, “much more investment is needed to keep up with the demands of a growing population and economy”.

He outlined that Uisce Éireann’s funding plan was based on the original Housing for All programme approved by the last government – which was revised with new higher targets before that administration left office.

Now, with a commitment of 300,000 new homes by 2030, Uisce Éireann says it needs an additional ring-fenced funding stream of €2 billion between 2025 and 2030, as well as reforms in policy, planning and resourcing.

Uisce Éireann also criticised the nature of the funding cycle that the Government has chosen for the utility, which relies on year-on-year allocations in each budget, arguing for a multiannual funding structure rather than annual allocations.

He told the committee that it takes five to seven years to get through all stages of a straightforward capital project, but seven to 10 years for more complex projects, and more than a decade for very complex investments.

“Reforms to planning and consenting regulations are needed urgently to ensure we can deliver vital infrastructure efficiently and continue to grant connections for new homes and businesses,” the committee heard.

Mr Gleeson reiterated that the utility wants its infrastructure projects prioritised by An Bord Pleanála. A litany of issues affecting the greater Dublin area will also be detailed, which it says has significant implications for Ireland’s competitiveness and population.

“Current and future social and economic development in the GDA and the provision of much needed new housing is reliant on connections to the water and wastewater networks that can only be guaranteed if there is certainty around the process and timeline for the urgent delivery of the Water Supply Project and the Greater Dublin Drainage scheme.”

In the wake of sustained criticism of the utility from the political system, Mr Gleeson outlined the need for cross-party support that “focuses attention on the ‘common good’.”