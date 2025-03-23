Are you looking for a place to rent in Ireland? Share your story

We would like to hear the experiences of people in Ireland looking for somewhere to rent. Illustration: Dean Ruxton/iStock

The housing crisis is the biggest obstacle facing many young people in this country and it is an issue which shows no signs of abating.

While the solutions to the crisis are varied and often polarising, the contributory factors are generally accepted by all sides.

Some of the reasons why there is such a shortage of homes to buy and rent in Ireland are outlined in our report today (- insert link and href)

These include an overly complex planning system, a lack of zoned land, difficulty in raising finance and the absence of large developers in both the public and private sector appear to be the biggest obstacles.

At the same time, the Government admitted this week that apartment construction in Ireland has collapsed.

We would like to hear the experiences of tenants in Ireland.

Are you currently trying to find a place to rent Ireland? What has that experience been like and what challenges have you faced?

You can share your experience using the form below.

Please include a phone number for verification purposes only. If you would prefer to remain anonymous, please indicate this in your submission – we will keep your name and contact details confidential.

We will curate a selection of submissions for potential use in our reporting on the housing issue but please note we may not publish every submission we receive.