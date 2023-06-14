More than 1,000 homes in up to 15-storey blocks planned for Cherry Orchard

More than 1,000 social and affordable homes in blocks up to 15-storeys tall are to be built by the Land Development Agency (LDA) and Dublin City Council in Cherry Orchard in west Dublin.

The council has long sought to build homes on its large land bank just north of Park West railway station and to the east of the M50. However, despite several proposals over the last decade, development has not progressed.

The LDA had identified the Cherry Orchard lands as a having potential for its input since the agency’s inception and has now, in conjunction with the council, published is housing plans for the land.

The scheme will involve the construction of 1,131 homes and 23,400 sq m of retail and community space, to accommodate up to 2,000 residents. The homes will be a mix of one bedroom, two-bedroom and three-bedroom apartments in the initial phase, with two- and three-bedroom own-door homes in subsequent phases.

Its most controversial element is likely to be the proposed 15-storey apartment block, which is planned for the first phase of the scheme, with four phases of development proposed over several years, and separate planning applications for each phase.

With the Cherry Orchard area dominated by social housing, the new development is designed with a majority of affordable purchase and cost-rental homes for low- and middle-income workers. These homes will account for more than 900 of the total, with 226 social homes also planned.

A total of 3,776 sq m is reserved for retail use, while there are plans for two creches and up to 18,000 sq m of commercial/enterprise use located near to the M50 edge of the site.

The residential element is designed to centre on the new Cherry Orchard Point Park, which will feature a community garden, picnic lawn, space for kickabouts, a multi-sports pitch, an outdoor gym, play equipment, a walking and running loop, and “extensive areas of natural, native, bio-diverse and pollinator friendly planting,” the LDA said.

Dave Dinnigan, director of housing delivery with the council, said the scheme, with the working title Cherry Orchard Point, offered the opportunity to develop a “prime and well-connected” plot of council-owned lands.

“Together with Dublin City Council plans for the regeneration of Cherry Orchard town centre, a new Cherry Orchard public park and the proposed Irish Rail works to the Hazelhatch line, this large-scale development will serve to rejuvenate Cherry Orchard for the future benefit of the community.”

The design document is available at lda.ie and submissions can be made by email to cherryorchard@lda.ie