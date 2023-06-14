Glenageary 140-apartment scheme faces local opposition

The proposed new development at the junction of Sallynoggin Road and Glenageary Avenue would include a neighbourhood centre that would have commercial and retail units, a public plaza and a childcare facility.

Plans by Keith Craddock’s Redrock Glenageary for a seven-storey, 140-unit apartment scheme for Glenageary in south Dublin are facing local opposition.

Mr Craddock’s Redrock application is a renewed attempt to build on the site after An Bord Pleanála in April 2022 refused planning permission for a 147-unit build-to-rent Strategic Housing Development (SHD). That plan had also been opposed locally.

The new Large Scale Residential Development (LRD) scheme at the junction of Sallynoggin Road and Glenageary Avenue at Glenageary Roundabout would include a neighbourhood centre that would have commercial and retail units, a public plaza and a childcare facility.

Dun Laoghaire Rathdown County Council has received 36 submissions concerning the new proposal.

READ MORE

In its submission, the Bellevue, Glenageary and Rochestown Residents Association told the council that there are those, particularly from the nearby Sallynoggin cottages, who fervently believe that the proposed development “remains too large, too overbearing and too intrusive”.

Local resident, Moira O’Malley said that “developers should not be allowed to overpopulate this area simply for the means of profit, when it is the community that has to live with the consequences”.

Ms O’Malley said she hopes “the hundreds of voices objecting to this development” will be heard, considered and that permission will be refused.

“This may be a landmark site, however an uninspiring and unimaginative apartment block that would be more suitable for the IFSC, aesthetically cheapens the area rather than enriching it,” she added.

Former environment editor with The Irish Times, Frank McDonald has also lodged a submission opposing the scheme.

Mr McDonald told the Council that nobody who believes in proper planning and sustainable development could deny that there is a need for greater density in urban areas to curb ex-urban sprawl.

He added: “But this objective cannot be achieved at any price by permitting high rise eruptions on a random basis.”

Mr McDonald also argued it is premature to grant planning permission in advance of preparing the Sallynoggin Local Area Plan. He described the proposal as “overbearing due to its height, massing and excessive density”.

In a planning report lodged with the new application, planning consultant Brock McClure said that at the outset, it was the applicant’s full intention to address the reasons for refusal in the previous scheme

It noted that “careful attention has been given to the protection of the existing levels of amenity afforded to the surrounding properties”.