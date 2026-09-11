Understanding office politics: Personality clashes, power dynamics and unwritten workplace rules

Office politics is not always something we consider when entering the workforce, perhaps because we can’t predict what may or may not happen in the workplace.

But most offices and teams have their own dynamic. Hierarchies form and office politics set in. The friendly boss on the first day becomes bossy and controlling, the 30-year veteran you thought was jaded and waiting for retirement is eyeing a top-level promotion, and the loud person on the floor is suspiciously quiet in team meetings or vice versa.

Personalities clash, power dynamics veer, and the unwritten workplace rules shift quicker than you can grasp them.

How can graduates navigate these intricate relationships when part of a new team?

Office politics, while informal, can greatly affect resources, promotions, buying power, decisions, and your place in the company, affecting almost everything at work.

Aoife O'Brien: 'If you scratch beneath the surface, you’ll often find out how work really gets done.'

Aoife O’Brien, author of Thriving Talent: How Great Leaders Drive Performance, Engagement and Retention, prefers to drop the “politics” and focus on “relationships”. She says that, “when joining an organisation for the first time, we often assume that it’s enough to put our head down and do a good job. But if you scratch beneath the surface, you’ll often find out how work really gets done and how decisions are made. Politics is about relationships, influence, and power, which don’t necessarily correspond with job titles.”

O’Brien suggests that while it may look as though your colleague is getting a promotion you believed you were promised, or that your friend is heading an enviable project or getting access to senior leaders, you too are likely to be reaping benefits from the relationships you have built. Those relationships support and encourage us to do our jobs to the best of our ability.

While O’Brien, host of the Happier at Work podcast, remarks that “there are often negative connotations with office politics”, she suggests that building relationships is a positive thing. “It becomes problematic if it turns into manipulation, exclusion, or favouritism,” she says. “When you learn about the company’s organisational chart for the first time, it only tells you part of the story.

“Over time, you will get to know how meetings work, whether disagreement is welcomed, who gets consulted before decisions, how much initiative is expected, and how people communicate with senior leaders. It’s important to spend time observing what’s happening around you, rather than assuming things are the way they seem.”

All of which, of course, takes time to learn, but is also relatively easy. O’Brien suggests remaining curious about the people you are working with and not limiting this attention to only your immediate team. “Think about different departments, admin staff, and people who’ve worked there a long time,” she says.

Her advice is clear, simple, and best of all doable. “Take an interest in what matters to people, inside and outside of work, and remember details they share with you,” she says. “Don’t be afraid to ask for advice when you need it. It’s a great way to show people what you’re doing and that you’re willing to learn. If you say you’ll do something, do it. Following through helps build a reputation as someone people can rely on.

“Find ways to share knowledge with colleagues and don’t forget to give credit where it is due and help others succeed. Build a great relationship with your direct manager by learning how they like to communicate, how they prefer to receive updates, how much detail they want, and when they need to be consulted. You don’t have to like everyone you work with, but you do need to find a respectful way to work together.”

Niamh Moynihan, a productivity expert who transforms how organisations work by balancing performance and wellbeing, recognises that joining your first team at work can be daunting. “You have gone from being in college with your peers, who are often similar in age and have similar interests, to a team of people you don’t know and may not gel with immediately.”

Niamh Moynihan: 'When it comes to difficult personalities, I always say to give people grace – both you and the person you are dealing with.'

As host of The Better Workday podcast, Moynihan has seen how office dynamics play out. She is fully aware that difficulties can arise. “When it comes to difficult personalities, I always say to give people grace – both you and the person you are dealing with,” she says. “You might find them difficult because they think and communicate differently than you.

“For example, I am an external thinker and can take over a meeting if I’m not intentional about it. Other people are internal thinkers and need time to gather their thoughts before responding. If it’s a difference of style, my advice is to pay attention.”

But what about those more complex colleagues that make working life tricky?

“If they are difficult because they are demanding, micromanaging, or just generally putting the pressure on, then it’s time to separate the urgent person from what is being said or asked,” advises Moynihan. “You could ask yourself, if someone else was asking me to do this, would it still seem as urgent? Take a couple of minutes to think about what is being asked or said, not who is asking it, and then respond. Remember, there is nothing wrong with asking someone to give you five minutes to think something through.”

Moynihan points out that while we would all love to avoid certain personality types, like the narcissistic boss, for example, it’s easier said than done in the workplace where hierarchies, teams, and leaders play significant roles in how the work flows. “I recommend proactively managing that relationship and setting clear boundaries around how much you engage with them,” she says.

“You could ask yourself, what role do they play in my work (for example, do they sign off on your projects), what level of interest do they have in my work, what level of influence do they have in my team, and what is their working style. You’d be amazed at how you can come up with a plan to manage those situations when you have answered these questions on a page and taken a few minutes to consider your approach.”

When office dynamics take control and make you question yourself, O’Brien advises, “don’t wait to be noticed”.

She encourages graduates to share their opinions, ideas, and tasks. “Don’t confuse confidence with competence,” she says. “The loudest person in the room is not necessarily the person with the best solution. Notice the impact that work is having on you. Is there a bossy colleague that makes you feel small, a confident colleague that makes you doubt your own capabilities, or someone who habitually interrupts you?

“Remember that it may not be their intention to make you feel this way. People have different communication styles. If you find yourself repeatedly bearing the brunt of office politics that are negatively affecting you, it’s time to talk to someone you trust about next steps.”

Furthermore, Moynihan reminds us that it is “much better to understand the culture and politics within your company than to put your hands over your ears and try to ignore. This doesn’t mean joining the gossiping group chat or compromising on your values to get ahead.

“Instead, it’s about learning how decisions get made within your company, how people communicate, how they solve problems, and how they influence each other. The more you understand how it works, the better you are able to take part in the politics to move your work forward and ultimately your career.”