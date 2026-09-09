First job interview: Expert tips on everything from your outfit to ‘the dreaded question’

Most of us can remember our first job interview. Sitting across from a panel of people, wearing your best clothes and taking deep breaths in between reeling off your rehearsed answers.

For new graduates entering the workforce, those nerves are now accompanied by a recruitment process that looks very different from the one previous generations experienced. Before even getting an interview, they may have to complete an online assessment, record a video introduction or adapt their CV for AI screenings. That interview may even take place through a computer screen.

There is no shortage of interview advice available online. But with so much information, knowing where to start can be difficult.

So, what you should actually know before sitting down for your first job interview?

Edel Smyth, guidance counsellor and career coach (edelsmyth.ie), is here to help.

I feel really nervous about the prospect of an interview − how can I alleviate this?

“Feeling nervous before an interview is completely normal, and when managed effectively nerves can help you perform better,” says Smyth. “It is important to remember that you were invited to the interview because the employer sees your potential and wants you to succeed.”

To combat nerves, preparation is the key. This can include researching the company in advance, matching the job requirements to your skills and practising questions with peers, a career service or an AI tool, says Smyth.

Another suggestion she has is practising box breathing. This is done by breathing in slowly through your nose for four seconds, holding your breath for four seconds, breathing out slowly through your mouth for four seconds, then waiting for four seconds before breathing in again.

My work experience is mainly in retail or hospitality settings. How do I talk about that?

Retail and hospitality “provide ample opportunity to use evidence-based experience for many of the soft skills that employers value,” says Smyth.

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“In many cases, employers are most interested in the transferable skills that you have, rather than the industry or sector experience.”

She recommends using the Star (situation, task, action, result) method to structure your responses.

“Where relevant, conclude answers with a reflection to explain what you learned and how you would apply it in future.”

The dreaded question: ‘What is your biggest weakness?’

You may worry that telling the truth about a personal flaw might cost you the role.

Smyth recommends that candidates should “choose a genuine weakness that is not essential to the role”. They should “describe the impact of the weakness and the steps that you are taking to address it. This shows honesty, self-awareness and a proactive attitude.”

‘Do you have any questions for us?’

Another dreaded component of many interviews can be when the tables are turned and the interviewer asks if you have any questions for them. Smyth points out that having some questions prepared at the end of the interview “can make a strong and lasting impression”.

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“Consider what is important to you in the role, such as the company culture, professional development and career progression.”

Here are some sample questions she recommends:

“How does the company support employees’ ongoing professional development?”

“Can employees gain experience by working across different teams or departments?”

“What career paths have previous graduates taken within the organisation?”

“Based on our conversation, do you have any hesitation about my experience or skills in relation to this role?”

What should I wear?

“You do not need to spend a lot of money on professional clothing,” Smyth says. The way to go is “comfortable, well-fitting business or smart-casual attire that best suits the role.” If you’re not sure what to wear, choose the more formal option.

Candidates should “avoid any distracting accessories or strong scents”, and for online interviews, “dress as you would for an in-person interview”.

Finally, don’t have your phone out on the table in front of you. “Place your phone on silent and leave it in your coat pocket or handbag on the floor.”

What should I not do?

Not knowing anything about the company can leave a poor impression. Smyth says you should research “its products or services, mission statement and values, recent news or media coverage. Much of this information is readily available online.”

Another mistake graduates can make is “not actively listening to fully understand the question asked, and rushing answers”. Give yourself some time to think before answering, and ask the interviewer to repeat the question if needed.

Just as you would in a college assignment, you need to back up your answers with supporting evidence. “It is not enough to state your skills; you need to show how you have used them using specific examples,” says Smyth.

Don’t underestimate the importance of “a firm handshake, good posture, comfortable eye contact, enthusiasm, polished presentation and professional attire”. It shows you’re confident.

Have new trends in AI and online assessments changed how I should prepare?

On top of all the traditional job-application requirements, graduates now need to be ready for technology-led recruitment processes, including “automated CV screening, online assessments and virtual communication”.

Smyth says many employers use some form of AI tools and applicant tracking systems to screen CV applications. “These AI systems scan CVs for specific qualifications, keywords and skills that match the job description.”

How do you get around this?

“Identify key words in the job advertisement and reflect them in the CV summary, skill section and work experience. Avoid complex formatting, graphics and tables, as some AI systems may not read them accurately,” says Smyth.

On top of this, you can use AI tools to prepare for your interview, “by identifying likely questions based on the job description”.

For online interviews or video applications, Smyth recommends using the same Star method to structure your answer as you would in a traditional interview. You can practice by recording yourself on camera. “Review your recording to assess your tone, pace and body language, then make any adjustments needed.”

Before an online interview, make sure you have tested your internet connection, microphone, camera and software. Get familiar with platforms such as Microsoft Teams and Zoom. Smyth recommends having the interview’s phone number saved, in case you have to contact them quickly due to technical problems.

Have employers changed what they’re looking for?

“Employers are increasingly shifting towards skills-based hiring”, says Smyth. “While qualifications remain important, employers now place greater value on job relevant skills and competencies.”

Now that remote and hybrid working is becoming more common, employers are putting more emphasis on soft skills, such as “communication, teamwork, critical thinking and problem solving”. These skills go alongside the technical knowledge you are required to have for the specific role.