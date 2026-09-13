‘Technical skills are important but so is your ability to communicate and engage with others’

Tell us about yourself, where you’re from and what you studied at college

My name is Nisha, and I’m originally from Chennai, India. I moved to Dublin five years ago to pursue a master’s in accounting and financial management at UCD. Since joining EY, I’ve completed all my ACA exams on the first attempt while training with the firm. This month, I’m celebrating four years with EY, which is a milestone I’m really proud of.

How did you find out about the graduate programme?

I first learned about the graduate programme through UCD Careers Network. As part of my course, we were introduced to a range of graduate opportunities through career fairs, company presentations and conversations with fellow students. EY was the first company I applied to because the opportunities for development and long-term career growth immediately stood out to me.

Why did you apply for this graduate programme?

EY’s reputation, variety of work and commitment to learning and development made it an easy choice. Speaking with graduates already working in the firm gave me confidence that I would be supported throughout my professional exams while gaining valuable experience with a diverse range of clients.

I was also attracted by the opportunities available beyond client work. Whether through employee networks, volunteering initiatives or simply building connections across the firm, it was clear there would be many ways to learn, grow and get involved.

Any tips for graduates applying for this programme?

Having sat on graduate interview panels, I’ve had the opportunity to see the process from both sides. My advice would be to stay calm, be yourself and focus on having a genuine conversation. Technical skills are important, but so is your ability to communicate, engage with others and demonstrate a willingness to learn.

Many candidates also worry about balancing work and study. From my experience, EY provides excellent support throughout the exam process, with managers and colleagues who genuinely want to see you succeed. Some of the most valuable learning also happens on the job, where practical experience helps bring your studies to life.

How has your experience on the graduate programme been?

My experience on the graduate programme has been incredibly positive. From day one, I felt welcomed and supported by the people around me. Whether it was preparing for exams, managing a busy workload or navigating new challenges, there was always someone willing to offer guidance and encouragement.

One of the highlights so far was being nominated for Graduate of the Year in 2025 and presenting my achievements to EY Partners. While I didn’t win, being recognised gave me a huge boost in confidence and highlighted how much I had grown professionally.

I’ve also enjoyed seeing how technology and AI are becoming a bigger part of the profession and the opportunities EY provides to continue developing new skills. Beyond my day-to-day role, I’ve become involved in our EY Networks and societal impact initiatives. I’ve taken part in volunteering activities and enjoyed the opportunity to meet people from across the business through sports and social events. These experiences helped me build connections outside of my immediate team and gave me a broader perspective on the firm. Whether you’re interested in sports, hiking, cycling, volunteering or professional development, there really is something for everyone.

What has stood out most is the sense of community. The graduate programme is about much more than gaining professional qualifications. It’s also about building relationships, developing confidence and getting involved in experiences that help you grow both personally and professionally.

What are your career plans following the graduate programme?

I intend to continue building my career with EY. Over the past few years, I’ve developed strong relationships with colleagues and mentors who have played an important role in my growth, and I’m excited about what the future holds.

Having experienced first-hand what it’s like to balance work and professional studies, I hope to continue developing my skills, take on new challenges and, in time, support and mentor future graduates in the same way others supported me. The encouragement I’ve received throughout my journey has made a real difference, and I’d love the opportunity to give that back as my career progresses.