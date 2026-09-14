How can my daughter make the most out of her visit to Higher Options 2026?

As was the case at Higher Options 2025 at the RDS, attendees will be presented with information and insight into a wealth of career and educational opportunities. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill/The Irish Times

Question

My daughter has purchased a ticket to Higher Options 2026, which runs for three days in the RDS from Wednesday. I believe that you are presenting at the event. I want to ensure that she gets the maximum benefit from her visit as she develops her perspective on possible future careers.

What are the key points of interest she should be aware of relating to what is on offer? And what advice could I give her to help progress her career exploration journey?

Answer

Higher Options is Ireland’s largest education expo, bringing together third-level institutions from Ireland, the UK, Europe and further afield. Attendees such as your daughter will get the opportunity to explore a wide range of options in one place.

Your daughter should take full advantage of the opportunity to meet colleges and organisations face to face. Encourage her to speak directly with representatives from universities, colleges and further education organisations. The same goes for training and careers representatives – ask them practical questions. Also speak to current students for an insight into college life.

Your daughter should go to the RDS with an open mind as she may discover courses she hadn’t previously considered. As she walks around the exhibition, things may catch her eye. This is a great way to gain awareness of college courses, training opportunities, apprenticeships and career paths she perhaps wasn’t aware of.

The event includes Irish colleges and universities, but also UK institutions, EU and international options, and information on English-taught courses in Europe. Compare them all and weigh up what they have to offer.

The exhibition will help your daughter understand alternative routes after school. She can learn about further education and training, apprenticeships, tertiary degrees and other access routes into study and careers.

It could also help with broadening her application strategy. Your daughter can explore both CAO and UCAS options, European options, further education and training routes, giving her more choice when Leaving Cert results and offers arrive.

Higher Options 2026 is also a place to get career inspiration. Career talks and exhibitors cover areas such as technology and AI, engineering, arts and media, law, health sciences.

Different career sectors are represented, including the public service, Defence Forces, An Garda Síochána, Health Service Executive, Revenue Commissioners, Cultural & Creative Industries Skillnet, AirNav Ireland and Coillte.

Gather information that will be useful. I am talking about info from exhibitors like Qualifax, CAO, SUSI for grants, HEAR and DARE for access, AHEAD and Careers Portal.

Higher Options 2026 Where: RDS, Ballsbridge, Dublin 4. When: September 16th-18th, 2026. Session times: 9am-noon and 12.30pm-3.30pm on Wednesday and Thursday; 10am-1pm on Friday. Additional provision: A quieter hour and selected supports are available, but pre-registration is required. Running alongside it: WorldSkills Ireland, featuring apprenticeships, skills and training routes. Website: HigherOptions.IrishTimes.com

You should encourage your daughter to:

Review the exhibitor list in advance: Encourage her to check the Higher Options website before attending and identify colleges, universities and organisations she definitely wants to visit.

Encourage her to check the Higher Options website before attending and identify colleges, universities and organisations she definitely wants to visit. Plan the day, but stay open-minded: Help her create a shortlist, while reminding her to explore stands that pique her interest on the day.

Help her create a shortlist, while reminding her to explore stands that pique her interest on the day. Prepare questions: Suggest questions about entry requirements, course content, placements, campus life, accommodation, fees, scholarships, student supports and career outcomes.

Suggest questions about entry requirements, course content, placements, campus life, accommodation, fees, scholarships, student supports and career outcomes. Think beyond one career route: Encourage her to compare CAO, UCAS, EU study, further education, training and apprenticeship options rather than focusing on one pathway only.

Encourage her to compare CAO, UCAS, EU study, further education, training and apprenticeship options rather than focusing on one pathway only. Research high-demand CAO courses carefully: If a course is very competitive in Ireland, parents can help students investigate related options in the UK and Europe. Similar sentiments apply to further education or apprenticeships.

If a course is very competitive in Ireland, parents can help students investigate related options in the UK and Europe. Similar sentiments apply to further education or apprenticeships. Use talks strategically: Encourage your daughter to check the career talks timetable and attend sessions linked to subjects or careers she is curious about.

Encourage your daughter to check the career talks timetable and attend sessions linked to subjects or careers she is curious about. Bring a simple note-taking system: Your daughter should record useful contacts, entry requirements, deadlines and follow-up actions so the information is not forgotten afterwards.

Your daughter should record useful contacts, entry requirements, deadlines and follow-up actions so the information is not forgotten afterwards. Discuss the visit afterwards: You can help your daughter compare what she learned, narrow her options and decide what needs more research.

Tell her to open up to the possibility of becoming inspired. The aim of the day is to open her eyes to explore the many possibilities open to her.

Finally, given that the maximum time an attendee is on site in the RDS is three hours, planning ahead will enable your daughter to prioritise her schedule.

askbrian@irishtimes.com