What is an apprenticeship and would it work for me?

What is an apprenticeship?

An apprenticeship is a paid job where the person employed acquires knowledge and skills in a particular area of expertise. Apprentices acquire skills through on-the-job and off-the-job training.

On-the-job apprentices are supported through a dedicated mentor to learn through daily work and on-the-job assessments.

Off the job, apprentices learn in a formal classroom, workshop or online learning environment within a college or university setting where the practical skills are matched by the knowledge relating to their discipline.

What differentiates an apprentice from a university student who secures a place through the CAO application process?

In essence, a university student is not contracted to a specific employer in their field of study or discipline and is not paid during their degree, whereas an apprentice is. A university student, being unpaid, has more time to socialise with other university students and engage in clubs and societies where social and intimate relationships are formed, which often shape the student’s entire future.

However, to experience university life in this way requires a level of financial independence that is way beyond the reach of a large proportion of school leavers today, particularly given the cost of accommodation. Many university students therefore spend 20 to 30 hours weekly commuting back and forth to their college campus and have no opportunities to engage in the social and sporting life of college.

Moreover, most students are part-time work to pay their accommodation and living costs, which again restricts their ability to engage in college social and sporting activities.

Changing mindsets

Given this reality, it is not surprising that many young people are now choosing the apprenticeship route when deciding on their next move following the completion of their second-level education. This growth is turbocharged by the huge increase in the range of skills now available through the apprenticeship process.

Furthermore, when they complete their apprenticeship, the students receive a QQI award, ranging from a level 6 to level 9 master’s – eg in Social Work at University College Cork; Advanced Quantity Surveyor at Technological University of the Shannon (TUS), or PhD level 10, Principal Engineer, at University of Limerick.

Growth in apprenticeship options within Ireland

Before the recent expansion of the apprenticeship structure in the State, apprenticeships were primarily associated with the construction and motor trades. Over the past 10 years, in co-operation with industry bodies, the range of apprenticeships has grown to cover the entire economy.

As of the end of July, 2026, there are more than 80 apprenticeship programmes available in the State across 17 sectors, with many more in development. Industry sectors involved include engineering, construction, ICT, hospitality and food, and finance and logistics.

Apprentice population: The population of registered apprentices in the State as of the end of July is 30,339.

Employer involvement: Some 9,932 employers are involved in apprenticeship training, up from 3,300 in 2014.

Gender breakdown: Women make up 9.5 per cent of apprentices, with 2,887 women registered as apprentices as of the end of July 2026, compared to 2 per cent in 2018.

Benefits/advantages of apprenticeships

Earn while you learn: Apprentices are paid, allowing them to earn while gaining new skills.

Gain a recognised qualification: Depending on the type of apprenticeship they pursue, apprentices can gain a qualification ranging from level 5 to level 10 on the national framework of qualifications.

Hands-on experience: Apprenticeships provide on-the-job training, highly valued by employers.

Skills development: Apprentices develop essential skills such as teamwork, communication and problem solving.

Increased employment opportunities: Apprenticeships are highly regarded by employers, increasing the chances of finding a job after completing training – in fact, many former apprentices stay with their employer for many years after.

Career progression: Many apprenticeships offer clear pathways for career progression.

Reduced education costs: Since apprentices are paid employees and the training costs are often covered by the employer, the financial burden of education is significantly reduced.

Networking opportunities: Working within a company allows apprentices to build professional relationships and expand their networks.

Personal growth: The combination of work and study helps apprentices to develop organisational skills, contributing to their personal growth and independence.

Variety of fields: Apprenticeships are available in a wide range of fields, from traditional crafts to modern ICT and digital marketing.

Examples of apprenticeships

Carpentry and joinery: A traditional craft apprenticeship that lasts for four years, involving both on- and off-the-job training. NFQ Level 6.

Electrical: Another craft apprenticeship that spans four years, providing training in electrical systems and installations. NFQ Level 6.

Digital marketing: A newer apprenticeship, offering training in digital marketing strategies and tools. Two years, NFQ level 6.

Software development: An ICT apprenticeship that combines practical coding experience with formal education. Two years, NFQ level 6.

Accounting technician: This apprenticeship provides training in accounting practices and financial management. Two years, NFQ level 6.

International financial services: Develops skills and provides expertise in the area of regulation and compliance, financial products and services, and client communications. Two years, NFQ level 6 and level 8 programmes available.

Wind turbine maintenance technician: This apprenticeship helps those looking to pursue a career in the maintenance of large-scale wind turbines, meeting the needs of the growing renewable and sustainable energy sector. Three years, NFQ level 6.

Eighty-seven apprenticeship options

Apprenticeships are available in agriculture and horticulture, bio pharma, construction, electrical, engineering, finance, hairdressing, health and social, hospitality and food, ICT, insurance, logistics, motor, property services, recruitment, business and operations, and sales and marketing.

Further information on apprenticeship.ie.