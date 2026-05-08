Education

Have your say: Are parents’ attitudes to screens contributing to issues in schools?

Our columnist says teacher disenchantment stems from dealing with screen-addicted children and their parents

The Secret Teacher
Principals must deal with ‘difficult’ parents who appear unable or disinclined to discipline their screen-addicted children more than ever before, according to The Secret Teacher.
Fri May 08 2026 - 15:121 MIN READ

Teachers in Ireland are becoming disenchanted because children’s general level of intelligence and attention spans have plummeted, writes our anonymous columnist The Secret Teacher this week.

Housing shortages, prohibitively expensive rents, struggles to acquire contracts and SNA reductions making the job unsustainable are adjacent issues which fail to address the root of the problem, our columnist suggests.

Principals must deal with ‘difficult’ parents who appear unable or disinclined to discipline their screen-addicted children more than ever before, according to The Secret Teacher.

“They don’t feel empowered to support their staff, so staff in turn don’t feel supported; they don’t feel they can do their jobs and discipline students without facing almost immediate consequences or hassle.”

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What is your view? Do you agree that children’s general level of intelligence and attention spans have plummeted due to the use of screens?

What impact do you feel smartphone and social media usage has had on children’s behaviour in the classroom?

You can let us know what you think using the form below. Please limit your submissions to 400 words or less.

Please include a phone number for verification purposes only. If you would prefer to remain anonymous, please indicate this in your submission – we will keep your name and contact details confidential.

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