‘Education is very important for people with Down syndrome... You can do this’

At 29 years of age, Kim O’Kelly works for the Department of Agriculture, is a founding member of Social Readers Book Club, chairwoman of a regional advisory council, has spoken in Leinster House, and has presented to the Royal Academy of Speech and Language Therapists in the UK.

A pretty impressive resumé, and she says it proves that just because someone was born with a condition, in her case, Down syndrome, it doesn’t mean you can’t achieve great things. “I’ve always been a confident person and enjoyed great support in primary school,” she says. “Unfortunately, I didn’t have the same level of support in secondary school, but I made good friends who were always supportive.

“I am a people person, and I love chatting and trying new things. I’ve been involved with Down Syndrome Ireland [DSI] all my life, and this has meant that there were always a lot of activities, events and things to do, and this has helped my confidence to grow as different opportunities came up, and I was happy to try them.

“In 2022, together with my friends Niamh and Sinéad, we opened our first book club for adults with Down syndrome and it has gone really well, so now there are several throughout Ireland, which I’m really happy about.”

Living with her parents Barbara and Tommy, in Co Kildare, O’Kelly believes education plays a particularly crucial role in development. She was the first person with Down syndrome to present at the International Down Syndrome Forum in 2024, where then-minister for agriculture Charlie MacConalogue presented her with a letter of congratulations. When she spoke in Leinster House, she advocated for inclusive employment.

Kim O’Kelly speaks to Minister for Further and Higher Education James Lawless outside Leinster House.

“I am the chairperson of the Midlands Regional Advisory Council [for DSI] and we have meetings once a month, as we want people with Down syndrome to use their voices,” O’Kelly says. “Everyone is entitled to an opinion at our meetings, and they get a chance to speak, as this is very important. I am very proud of the role, and since starting it, I got the confidence to take on the job at the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine.

“My confidence has grown over the years, and when I presented at the International Down Syndrome Forum in 2024, that was a huge opportunity for me, as there were a lot of people watching – so I was very proud of myself.”

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Having the opportunities to learn, grow and develop have been instrumental to O’Kelly’s success. “Education is very important for people with Down syndrome,” she says. “Like everyone else, we are entitled to one, and we can really thrive with the support of SNA resources and teachers. So I would encourage people with Down syndrome to always do your best, and never give up – also, don’t be afraid to ask for help. You can do this.”

Kim O’Kelly: 'My confidence has grown over the years, and when I presented at the International Down Syndrome Forum in 2024, that was a huge opportunity for me.'

This is the 20th year of the Adult Learners’ Festival, a celebration of adult learning, organised by Aontas – the National Adult Learning Organisation of Ireland. In March, DSI submitted an application in the Learner Voice category and was nominated for an award. Although DSI didn’t win, O’Kelly says it was a very proud moment for everyone involved. “We reached the finalists for the Aontas Star Award, and had a brilliant day in Croke Park,” she says. “Although we didn’t win, we are very proud that we got to the final – that was a really great achievement.”

Education is central to development, and the DSI Advisory councils not only help members to achieve their goals, but also address key issues affecting their lives such as transport, housing, employment, education and community inclusion. “Education is crucial for people with Down syndrome,” says Sinéad Flynn, head of Adult Education, Self-Advocacy and Community Engagement with DSI. “It promotes cogitative, social and life skills and independence – all contributing to a better life. It also promotes inclusion, lifelong learning and independence – all part of the journey to live a happy, healthy life.

“The landscape today is very different to the past, 30 or 40 years ago, even to what it was five years ago. Since DSI’s collaboration began with Solas/ETBs, doors have opened. Adults with Down syndrome have access to more and more meaningful, accessible adult education. PATH 4 (Programme for Access to Higher Education, a fund aimed at increasing participation in education by underrepresented groups) too is a pathway to higher education.

Kim O’Kelly: her mother Barbara says her daughter’s life has been enhanced with the support and encouragement of Down Syndrome Ireland.

“If we can continue in the direction we are taking, we will eventually have a society where all people with Down syndrome and other intellectual disabilities will have not only opportunities but options to meaningful, accessible adult education.”

The DSI spokeswoman says the organisation has a “proud history in advocating for the rights of people with Down syndrome to education, aligned with the UNCRPD [United Nations Convention for the Rights of Persons with Disabilities]”.

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“There have always been excellent educators but not enough, often due to lack of teacher-training,” she says. “Huge strides were made when Tánaiste Simon Harris was minister for further and higher education – and this is continuing with the current Minister, James Lawless. So, we have successful models of adult education around the country – this is not yet the case everywhere, but we see the light.

Kim O'Kelly receives a Star Award 2026 for Down Syndrome Ireland Advisory Councils' finalist status in the category of Learner Voice.

“Like anybody in the general population, people with Down syndrome and other intellectual disabilities have untapped strengths, talents and abilities. Tapping into this potential, benefits not only people with disabilities themselves, it benefits society too.

“We have many such examples in colleges and workplaces, and educators tell us that teaching adults with disabilities has had a positive impact on their teaching, which has a knock-on positive effect when teaching all learners, with or without a disability. Employer partners on our DSI National Employment Programme talk about the positive impact on staff morale to have a colleague with Down syndrome.

“It is frustrating to see that attitudes can still be a barrier to inclusivity, but there has been a definite shift in recent years – so, the future is bright.”

Kim O’Kelly 'is a bubbly, happy young lady, who has a heart of gold and loves helping people'.

O’Kelly’s mother Barbara says her daughter’s life has been enhanced with the support and encouragement of DSI. “Down Syndrome Ireland and Down Syndrome Kildare have been a great help to Kim over the years,” she says. “She is a bubbly, happy young lady, who has a heart of gold and loves helping people. She also loves a challenge and has achieved a lot, so we are very proud of her.

“I don’t believe there should be any barriers to anyone getting an education and the encouragement to try things. People can do a lot things if you just give them the opportunity – and everyone deserves a chance in life, don’t they?”