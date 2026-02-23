Significant component of Leaving Certificate science exams risks student safety, report finds

A significant component of the Irish Leaving Certificate grade in Biology, Chemistry and Physics subjects “cannot proceed as planned without risking student safety, teacher wellbeing, and the integrity of Ireland’s exam system”, a new report warns.

New Leaving Certificate subject specifications were introduced in September 2025 to all Irish schools in Biology, Chemistry and Physics. Each student is now tasked with undertaking their own “Additional Assessment Component” (AAC) – a laboratory-based research investigation, worth 40 per cent, in each subject.

However, a report found there are “major concerns” from teachers about the AAC model proposed by the Department of Education and recommended that the model be piloted to evaluate the feasibility, safety, and workload implications of the model.

The report, released by the Irish Science Teachers’ Association (ISTA) on Monday, contained the detailed analysis of a survey which was circulated to all schools throughout Ireland in December and completed by the head of science in consultation with the science teaching staff of each school. There was a high response rate of 351 secondary schools (almost half of all schools in the country).

Some 97 per cent of teachers reported that they had never received training on how to carry out risk assessment for the AAC laboratory-based research investigations and that they did not feel it a safe environment in which to supervise a wide range of different research studies.

Professor Mike Watts of Brunel University London, who analysed the data from the survey for the report, examined the workload involved in carrying out the AAC laboratory-based research investigations and warned of “the huge increase in workload for teachers”.

The report recommended that the 40 per cent allocation to the AAC laboratory-based research investigation be reduced to 20 per cent.

It also found that the AAC laboratory-based research investigations will give “a clear advantage to the fee-paying schools as these schools can afford to hire laboratory technicians and invest funding in state-of-the art laboratories and equipment”.

The report found that a majority (89 per cent) of schools in Ireland lack safe storage for science projects, and there is a “major systemic shortfall” in laboratory infrastructure and teacher preparedness.

Laboratories are “outdated, overcrowded or absent”, it stated.

While some funding has been provided by the Department of Education for the new Biology, Chemistry and Physics specifications, the report said this was “inadequate”. It has recommended that targeted capital investment be provided to bring all post-primary school science laboratories and associated facilities up to an agreed national standard.

ISTA members have “long raised alarms about the AACs. This evidence confirms those concerns are not mere objections, but systemic realities that demand urgent reaction”, ISTA chairman Humphrey Jones said.

“Teachers welcome the intent to foster genuine scientific inquiry, but the proposed 40 per cent laboratory-based research investigations simply cannot be delivered safely or fairly in most Irish schools today,” he said.

“Without major infrastructure upgrades, additional support and piloting, we risk student safety, teacher burnout and an erosion of equity in our high-stakes Leaving Certificate.”

Among the report’s recommendations were for the Department of Education to “pause AAC implementation immediately on health and safety grounds”, conduct a comprehensive audit of all post-primary science laboratories and facilities, and provide targeted investment to upgrade school laboratories to international standard, plus additional ring-fenced annual funding for maintenance.