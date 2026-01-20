Key dates for 2026 CAO applications: from early-bird applications to Leaving Cert appeals

Applying to the CAO this year? From early-bird applications in January to the release by the SEC of Leaving Certificate appeals at the end of the process in September, we list every important date in the CAO calendar along with important links, reminders and information about fees.

January 20th, 5pm

Closing date for the CAO early-bird online applications. A fee of €35 applies before this date and increases after that date to €50, until February 1st.

January 26th, 5.15pm

The registration date for Hpat-Ireland 2026 (fee €164) was January 16th, but late registrations for Hpat are open (Hpat-ireland.acer.org) until January 26th, 5.15pm (€239). Applicants must already have registered with the CAO and have an application number. An exceptional late registration fee (€274) applies until February 2nd, 5.15pm.

February 1st, 5pm

Closing date for normal applications to the CAO for entry to all first-year undergraduate courses. People applying for restricted application courses (those with early assessments such as interviews or portfolio assessment) must list any such course on their application by this date.

February 5th, noon

Online facility to amend course choices becomes available for a late fee of €10 until March 1st (5pm). Only those who have omitted a restricted-application course need to utilise this facility.

February-April

Interviews and portfolio presentations for restricted application courses take place. Following these assessments, applicants learn if they have been approved for consideration for a place on each programme. Marks are awarded in many cases, which are added to an applicant’s CAO points score in August, to determine offers of places.

March 1st, 5pm

Closing date for amending course choices. It is the closing date for completion of the mature applicant section of the CAO form. It is also the final date for CAO applicants to add any restricted-application course choices, and to complete the online sections of the application process under the Hear (Higher Education Access Route) and/or Dare (Disability Access Route to Education) schemes. Who gets those places is at the discretion of each course director and may favour those with specific disabilities or who qualify for both Hear and Dare.

March 5th, noon

Late-application facility opens for those who have not yet applied to the CAO, at a cost of €60. It remains open until May 1st at 5pm.

March 10th, 5pm

All supporting documentation for Hear or Dare must be supplied to the CAO to arrive in its offices in Galway by post by that date.

School Easter holidays

The State Examinations Commission’s (SEC) Leaving Cert oral tests in Irish, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Russian and Japanese take place in schools throughout the country.

Late April

Results are released for University of Limerick and mature applicants who sat the Hpat undergraduate medical entry aptitude test in February.

May 1st, 5pm

Closing date for late CAO applications. After this, no further applications will be accepted for the 2026/27 academic year.

May 6th

The CAO change-of-mind facility opens, which enables applicants to amend, or list for the first time, their course choices. Candidates get a statement of application record online in the correspondence section of their CAO account, before the end of May, listing all details supplied by applicants to date. Applicants must inform the CAO immediately if they do not receive this record, or if any errors appear.

June 3rd

Leaving Certificate written examinations begin and will continue until late June. On the day of the last Leaving Cert written paper: applicants under 23 who sat the Hpat test in February receive results to enable them to factor these marks into their final consideration of course choices before the July 1st CAO deadline.

July 1st, 5pm

Final date for any amendments to course choices and order of preference on all CAO applications for entry to college in September 2026. Most current year Leaving Cert applicants make their final course choice decisions/amendments during this change-of-mind period in May-June each year.

Initial CAO offers during first week of July

The CAO makes about 7,000 offers to mature (over-23) applicants, and to applicants who accepted and then deferred college offers of places in 2025. These offers are made online only at cao.ie and remain open for about a week.

Round zero offers, early August 2026

More than 8,000 places on courses are offered to applicants presenting further education (FE) awards and to an additional cohort of mature applicants. Applicants for graduate medicine are also offered places in this round. Offers are open for about one week.

Late August

The State Examinations Commission delivers 2026 Leaving Cert results to more than 730 second-level schools, and makes them available through a secure online service at examinations.ie from noon.

Late August

Immediately following the release of Leaving Cert results, an application to view scripts can be made online only on the SEC Student Portal. Students will also have access to the component marks of their various scripts at this time.

Within days

The CAO releases round-one offers to candidates online that afternoon. Minimum points required for entry to each course will be available on the CAO website at that time. Shortly afterwards, Leaving Cert students who are unhappy with a grade they received and wish to view their marked exam scripts may do so online. There is no charge for viewing marked exam scripts. Shortly afterwards: students who wish to appeal the result in one or more Leaving Cert subjects can apply online through the SEC Student Portal to do so between these dates.

Within a few days of round one CAO offers

Closing date for receipt of acceptance of CAO round-one offers.

A few days later

The CAO makes round two offers available to applicants online. The minimum points required for entry to each course are released on the CAO website on that date.

A few days later

Closing date for receipt of acceptance of CAO round-two offers.

Late September

Results of Leaving Cert appeals are released by the SEC to students. Students whose scripts have been upgraded may receive a new offer of a place on a course higher up their CAO order of preference than what they have previously been offered. The offer may be for the 2026 academic year, but in some cases where there is no capacity to accommodate additional students on a course, the offer may be for a place in the 2027 academic year.

NOTE The exact dates for the release of this year’s Leaving Cert results and the subsequent CAO offers, and all that follows, have not yet been determined. The Irish Times will update these details when these dates have been confirmed. Applicants are advised to check dates with the CAO in case of changes