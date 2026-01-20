Classroom to CollegeNewsletter

College Choice: Essential reading for Leaving Certificate students

Education supplement published today in The Irish Times for sixth year students

Classroom to College

Classroom to College

Your expert guide to navigating the Leaving Cert and choosing the right study options at university and further education

Damian Cullen's picture
Damian Cullen
Tue Jan 20 2026 - 07:571 MIN READ

An eight-page College Choice supplement is published in print today in The Irish Times. And, of course, it’s also available online.

In our comprehensive coverage, education expert Brian Mooney outlines the six factors to consider when making your third level and further education choices.

And, if you are applying to the CAO this year, there are very important dates you need to take note of. One of those key dates is this evening – Tuesday, January 20th. Here, we give you more than 20 key dates, with links, reminders and information.

Elsewhere, Geraldine Walsh looks at what you should be considering when you are deciding on a third-level college and Peter McGuire looks at options outside the CAO system.

READ MORE

Forget the CAO: Here are some alternatives to college

Key dates for 2026 CAO applications: from early-bird applications to Leaving Cert appeals

What should you be thinking about when deciding on a third-level college?

Six things you need to consider before making your third-level and further education choices

And, without trying to scare any sixth year, with just five months to go to the big exams, we have a study guide.

We hope there’s something for every Leaving Cert student (and parent!) in today’s College Choice guide in The Irish Times.

Thank you.

News Digests

News Digests

Stay on top of the latest news with our daily newsletters each morning, lunchtime and evening