Student grant 2025 applications up 7,500 on last year

Some 65,000 students had their student contribution paid in full or in part through Susi last year. Photograph: Getty Images

Some 7,500 more applications have been received for third-level Susi grants so far this year, compared to this time in 2024.

Following the budget last year, undergraduate students whose household reckonable income is under €115,000 may now be eligible for financial support.

Susi, the awarding body for student grants, is now on course to receive close to 110,000 applications this year. Some 65,000 students had their student contribution paid in full or in part through Susi last year.

Minister for Further and Higher Education James Lawless has welcomed the increase in applications.

He is strongly encouraging students and their families to visit susi.ie to check their eligibility for grant support on foot of recent changes.

“I’m delighted to see an increase in student applications this year. I know the cost of further and higher education can be a challenge, which is why we have expanded grant eligibility by raising income thresholds to offer greater support.

These changes are about making education more accessible and helping students pursue their educational ambitions.”

“These improvements have now taken effect, but Susi will continue to take applications for support up to November. I would strongly urge students and parents to visit www.susi.ie for further information and to find out if they are eligible for a grant.”

[ Income thresholds for student grants could rise to €150,000 per householdOpens in new window ]

Budget 2025 provided substantial improvements to the Susi scheme. This included an increase to the income threshold for the special rate of grant from €26,200 to €27,400 in line with increases in social welfare rates and a 15 percent increase to all other other maintenance and student contribution grant thresholds.

There was also an increase to the income deduction for student earnings outside of term time.