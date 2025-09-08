Flying the nest: advice for students (and parents) on heading to college

Your expert guide to navigating the Leaving Cert and choosing the right study options at university and further education

For those who accepted a CAO Round One offer last week, preparations for the academic year ahead are in full swing.

There’s plenty of advice for students on our websites, from Jen Hogan’s article on getting the most out of the college, to Niamh Towey’s student accommodation guide.

Heading to college is a big step, and while most of the young adults preparing to fly the nest will be excited at the prospect of independence, parents might have some concerns about what this will mean.

Arlene Harris spoke to parents, who have already been around the education block, for their advice on what to expect when teenagers start third-level education, and how to prepare for this new phase of their lives.

Eileen Hanhran’s son has been in college in Dublin for two years, and she says that “while the initial separation was difficult, they have both grown into it”.

Her advice to parents whose children are heading off to college for the first time would be to try to let them go without showing how upset you are.

Anne McCarthy, whose daughter went to the UK to study music last year, advises parents to “try and back off a little”.

“It’s natural to be worried, but, as my daughter said, constantly bombarding with messages isn’t going to keep them any safer, so let them know that you’re not trying to spoil their fun or get in the way of their independence, but you just can’t keep worrying, so it is important to check in”.

For more advice, from parents, for parents, you can read Arlene’s article.

If you have a student taking a year out to consider their options, or if you have a child in secondary school who is beginning to think about the road ahead, Peter McGuire has outlined how Irish and EU colleges compare, examining everything from assessments to cultural experiences.

Plus, Colin Gleeson has conveniently listed 10 universities around Europe that offer courses through English.

CAO Round Two offers are available today.

And, don't forget, CAO Round Two offers are available today. Our education experts were busy on the CAO helpdesk answering questions from parents and students after Round One. If you have any questions, have a read through the helpdesk here, as your question may have already been answered.