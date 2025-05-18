Does my daughter need a postgrad to get a decent job in engineering?

Traditionally, students completed an undergraduate degree entirely within a university with little to no exposure to the workplace before entering the workforce. Photograph: iStock

My Leaving Cert daughter has a keen interest in engineering but I’m unsure whether a bachelor’s degree will be enough to secure her a good job. We live in Kerry and I’m worried about having to fund a postgraduate qualification and accommodation. Can you advise?

Your daughter is at a crucial juncture and it’s great that both of you are thinking ahead. Traditionally, students completed an undergraduate (bachelor) degree entirely within a third-level educational setting with little to no exposure to the workplace before entering the workforce.

In today’s competitive job market, particularly in science and engineering disciplines, many undergraduate and postgraduate degree programmes are co-designed by universities with industry partners, ensuring students gain the essential industry skills and personal attributes employers look for in graduates.

Your daughter could start by choosing an undergraduate degree with an integrated work placement. This provides students with practical experience, enhances their employability and understanding of their respective fields.

READ MORE

While work placements were first developed by institutes of technology/technological universities, they are now very much embraced by all the traditional universities.

As it happens, MTU‘s Kerry campus is offering a new bachelor of engineering (hons) in mechanical and manufacturing engineering.

You may see it referred to as the “Reedl” (rethinking engineering education in Ireland) engineering degree. Students spend the first two years on campus and the final two years on a paid work placement at a host industry partner.

Student engineers studying on this degree get to learn in teams and on real-world engineering project challenges, which helps ensure they are well rounded engineers of the future for Ireland’s manufacturing sector.

Not far away from you, Johnson & Johnson awards three scholarships annually to MTU Cork students studying biomedical engineering, mechanical engineering and pharmaceutical biotechnology. In addition to annual funding, these scholarship students can engage in internships and work placements, gaining access to invaluable learning opportunities while building a support network of mentors and contacts.

The higher education system in Ireland is designed with pathways and supports, especially once your daughter gets to postgraduate level. You won’t necessarily be carrying the financial weight all alone. Many universities in Ireland offer fully funded postgraduate research scholarships, particularly in science and engineering fields that are supported by national and international funding agencies.

These scholarships can often cover full tuition fees, a generous student stipend and project costs. Your daughter can find information on funded PhD programmes in Ireland through a variety of official websites, including individual university websites and national funding agencies such as researchireland.ie

The website findaPhD.com is also a great portal for finding PhD positions globally, filtering by country, discipline and funding status.

I encourage your daughter to explore postgraduate options during her undergraduate years, speak with faculty and consider how a postgraduate research degree could shape her future career.