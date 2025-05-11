If you are interested in becoming a pilot, try contacting a local airfield which is a registered training facility and take a trial lesson with an instructor. Photograph: iStock

My son is very interested in becoming a commercial airline pilot. Could you outline how he would go about doing this? From what I understand, it is hugely expensive. Is this the case?

I put your question to Sé Pardy, an Aer Lingus captain and a manager at Simtech Aviation Training.

If you are interested, try contacting a local airfield that is a registered training facility and take a trial lesson with an instructor to provide a good idea of your suitability for a career in aviation.

The next step is to pass a “class one medical exam”, as laid out by the Irish Aviation Authority. There are several conditions that prohibit you from flying, such as colour blindness. The authority has a list of training and medical facilities.

Next up is securing a licence. There are three options and qualifications to earning a commercial pilot licence before you are accepted to fly passengers.

One option is “fully sponsored training”. Apply to an airline that provides all the cost of your flight training to approximately 200 flying hours and pass the 14 Air Transport Pilot Licence exams. If you pass, you will generally be offered a position as first officer. These positions are highly sought after. The Aer Lingus Future Pilot Programme, for example, could have 9,000 people applying for 20-30 positions.

Another option is self-funded or mentored programmes. These are commercial pilot programmes where you are required to fund your own training at a cost of €100,000-120,000. Your progress will be monitored by an airline that may fast-track you into their organisation. Your training will be based on their standard operating procedures of this airline to make transition easier to your day-to-day job. Employment is not guaranteed.

The last option is military training: some pilots will receive their flight training with the Air Corps as an officer and, when released from service, may transition into civilian aviation. The Irish Air Corps generally advertises annually for cadets.

There are many exams you have to pass. For a Commercial Pilot’s Licence, you need an Air transport Pilot Licence – Theoretical Knowledge. You can also secure a Private Pilot Licence which allows you to fly non-commercially.

It can be very expensive. Obviously if you are fully funded you are in a fortunate position and it generally will not cost you money, but will require your dedication, all your ability and sole focus. If you are funding yourself, the costs range from €80,000-€120,000, depending on the flight academy you attend, plus another €20,000-€35,000 depending on the aircraft you are specifically trained to fly. Then you must find a job, which may require further investment in interview performance training.

Career prospects are very good, though aviation is a cyclical industry. If you are determined, resourceful and passionate, it can be a wonderful career.