Drop in proportion of student grant holders at third level as enrolments climb

The proportion of college students in receipt of a grant declined from a third to just over a quarter in recent years at a time when enrolment at third level has been rising.

This is according to new data released by the Higher Education Authority (HEA) under a new data-sharing agreement with Student Universal Support Ireland (Susi), the national grant awarding authority.

However, following improvements to the eligibility criteria for student funding, the overall number of students in receipt of a grant in 2023/24 is anticipated to increase.

Newly released data shows the percentage of students in receipt of a grant declined from 33 per cent in 2018/2019 to 26 per cent in 2022/23, a time when full-time student numbers increased overall by 7 per cent.

Grant recipients were more likely to be female (57 per cent) and older than the overall student population (29 per cent are over 30).

They were more likely to choose certain fields of study (such as services — leisure and hospitality, or arts and humanities) than non-recipient students (such as social sciences or engineering).

Under the Susi scheme, financial supports are provided such as maintenance grants, which help students with their living costs, and fee grants, which pay for tuition and student charges. Eligibility is based on income thresholds are means tests.

Increases in grant eligibility in recent years are expected to see an increase in the proportion of students who qualify for grant assistance.

Changes announced in last October’s budget, for example, include an increase in the special rate of maintenance grant threshold from €26,200 to €27,400.

Other improvements include increasing standard rate maintenance grant thresholds and student contribution grant thresholds by 15 per cent.

The new data, meanwhile, show there are similar overall numbers of grant recipients in traditional universities and the technological sector, but grant recipients make up a larger percentage of the total student population in the technological university sector.

A breakdown of figures shows grant recipients are more likely to drop out of their course after a year in college.

These progression rates are in line with other HEA reports on socio-economic disadvantage and non-progression, which those from less well-off backgrounds are at a higher rate of dropping out.

Grant recipients are also more likely to be parents and single parents, and grant recipients tend to be older than non-recipients.

In addition, grant recipients are also less likely to declare a disability. This reflects findings from other analyses on disability and socio-economic status.

They are more likely to be in further study than non-recipients, but less likely to be in employment than non-recipients.

There are also differences seen in sectors of employment, occupations and salaries, which can be partly be explained by different course choices.

Dr Alan Wall, chief executive of the HEA, said the data provides a “substantial addition to the evidence base on third level student grants and will support policymakers, higher education institutions, and higher education access schemes in informing future policy planning, as well as evaluating and monitoring the impact of access and inclusion initiatives,” he said.

Susi director of services Philip Connolly said it was the first time Susi data has been linked with HEA data for research purposes.

It is the result of a data-sharing agreement that is in place between the HEA and Susi and underpinned by primary legislation including the HEA Act and amended Student Support Act.

This data enable education authorities to compare the demographics, progression and outcomes of grant recipients and compare these with non-recipients to help assist in policymaking across the third-level system.