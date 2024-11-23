Sharp increase in autism to require thousands of additional special needs places in schools

A dramatic increase in school places for children with additional needs will be needed over the coming years, according to official projections. Photograph: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

A dramatic increase in autism prevalence and other conditions among children will require thousands of additional special school places over the coming years, according to official projections.

The growing demand is set to place additional strain on an education system which has been struggling for many years to provide enough appropriate school places for children with additional needs.

Last year, in the region of 8,000 children were enrolled in special schools and a further 11,000 pupils in special classes in mainstream schools, or 2.7 per cent of the overall student population. This is projected to climb to 5 per cent by 2030-2031 based on current trends, a near doubling of the proportion of children in need of a special class or special school place.

The Department of Education says the significant rise in projected demand for school places reflects the increased prevalence of autism and the rising number of children referred for special classes or school placements.

READ MORE

Health services, too, are under acute pressure with about 13,000 children with disabilities waiting for an “initial contact” from child disability services, according to records obtained by The Irish Times. Of these, more than 9,000 – or two out of three – are waiting for more than a year.

Experts agree that early intervention is vital to securing positive outcomes for children during their preschool and early-school years.

The latest official estimate on autism prevalence in Ireland, gathered in 2022 by the National Council for Special Education, indicates there was a prevalence rate of 3.4 per cent among schoolchildren. Four years earlier, the estimate was just under 1.6 per cent.

Most experts put the rise down to increased awareness, better diagnosis and widening of assessment boundaries for autism.

Some of the most acute shortages of school places for children with autism are in the Dublin 15 area. Helena Trench, principal of Powerstown Educate Together National School, said it had been “deeply disheartening” to witness the challenges faced by children’s parents who have been forced to apply to up to 20 or 30 schools to find a place.

She said the trial of a new common applications system for all schools in the area was a first step in reducing the burden on families and enabling better planning for places.

Minister of State with responsibility for special education Hildegarde Naughton said recently she was “committed to ensuring that every child has a school place appropriate for their needs” and hoped the common system could be expanded nationwide.