Trinity gives green light for students to leave lectures to attend national protest

Students protesting in 2023 over the rising cost of going to college. File photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill

Trinity College Dublin has told students they may leave lectures and tutorials for several hours to attend a national protest around higher education funding without suffering any “negative consequences”

Thousands of third-level students across Ireland are set to walk out of lectures on Thursday morning from 11.30am to 3pm as part of a national protest organised by the Union of Students in Ireland (USI) and local students’ unions.

The protest is intended to highlight their “anger and frustration” around rising living costs, tuition fees and limited access to mental health supports within the education system

In a letter to staff and students, Trinity vice-provost Prof Orla Sheils said the scheduled demonstration aligns with the college’s belief in the “importance of civic engagement”.

“As a mark of solidarity, and to demonstrate that we value the voices of our student body, the provost and I agreed that I would write to ask all staff members to permit students’ absence for the duration of the demonstration,” the letter states.

“I am requesting that students wishing to participate in this walkout, may do so with no negative consequences for their absence from lectures, tutorials and laboratories, etc.”

USI, meanwhile said the national walkout was aimed at highlighting the “complete lack of measures” in Budget 2025 to support students and to remind TDs and candidates of the power of the student voice in advance of the upcoming general election.

Chris Clifford, USI president, said: “We know students are working more hours than ever, are commuting long distances or are sleeping in cars or on friend’s sofas in order to attend college. This is affecting their academic performance, and it’s also affecting their mental health.

“Students are facing two serious crises now: accommodation/housing and mental health. We are now calling on all students to join the walkout, tell decision makers enough is enough and show the power of the student voice.”

Students who leave classes will meet at central points on campus for rallies, led by their local students’ unions.

Among the main demands of students are affordable accommodation, the abolition of the student contribution charge; funding to increase counsellor-to-student ratios; ending precarious contracts for researchers and PhD students.

As part of the Budget 2025, the Government announced what it described as a record funding package for higher education. It included a “once-off” €1,000 reduction in the student contribution fee that will benefit an estimated 103,000 higher education students, as well as increase in student grants.

There was also €9 million funding to increase PHD stipends from €22,000 to €25,000 annually, an increase to the postgraduate fee contribution grant from €4,000 to €5,000, as well as €10 million for the Student Assistance Fund and an increase in the Rent Tax Credit from €750 to €1,000 for students living in purpose-built student accommodation, private rentals, digs, or rent a room arrangements.

Mr Clifford, meanwhile, said USI has been out on campuses registering students to vote over the last 14 months and said many were “angry and frustrated”.

He said that “if TDs and general election candidates don’t support students and support their manifesto, we definitely will not be supporting them in the ballot box.”