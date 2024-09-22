I worry my daughter won’t get high CAO points. Are there other options for entry to college?

There are now hundreds of degree programmes accessible through one-year further education (FE) level five programmes. Photograph: iStock

My daughter in sixth year has struggled in school with mental health issues and is now facing into the Leaving Cert. She’s not sure what she wants to study in college and I worry that most of the courses she’s talking about have very high CAO entry points which are probably outside her ability. Can you offer any advice on the best way forward?

This is a tough time for many students: facing the Leaving Cert and having to make career choices can feel overwhelming. However, there’s no need to panic if she is still unclear of her options. Even though the CAO application process opens in early November, she will not have to finalise her course options until July 1st next in 2025.

If your daughter in interested in a discipline or specific college that may seem out of her reach due to high CAO points requirements, there are now hundreds of degree programmes accessible through one-year further education (FE) level-five programmes.

Many students do not realise that colleges that offer places through the mainstream CAO round-one application process also reserve thousands of places each year for graduates of these programmes. In other words, Leaving Cert points results are not relevant.

More than 4,000 such offers are made at the beginning of August each year, based on students’ performances in their FE programme. Many of these FE colleges will be present at Higher Options this year, so seek them out and find out which courses in the CAO link to their FE courses.

The new National Tertiary Office (nto.ie) also offers degree options outside the CAO process which has benefited hundreds of students.

Alternatively, European universities have a very different admissions system. They often simply require two H5s and four passes to gain entry to many courses that require more than 500 points in Ireland. Check Eunicas.ie for more information.

In eastern European universities, fees for programmes in medical and paramedical programmes can range from €10,000 upwards. In many western European universities, fees can be modest to non-existent.

Although your daughter may not yet have formed clear career preferences, ongoing work will have been taking place over the past two years through career exploration activities undertaken in transition and fifth year in her school.

College open days and the Higher Options event in the RDS this week are a great idea to find out more about courses. They provide a chance to meet in-person with college staff and get a better of idea what’s involved.

This year, the World Skills Expo is taking place simultaneously in the RDS alongside the Higher Options exhibition. This is a great opportunity to check out what is on offer through apprenticeships both in the traditional construction areas and many of the 70-plus new apprenticeships co-ordinated by Solas.