Jennifer Tuffy: 'Long term, I would like to combine my passion for the food industry with my accountancy qualification'

Tell us about yourself, where you’re from and what you studied in college

My name is Jennifer Tuffy and I’m from Ballina in Co Mayo. I graduated from University College Dublin in 2022 with a first-class honours degree in science, with a major in food science. During my final year of college I completed two entrepreneurship modules which prompted me to consider career opportunities in finance.

I joined EY in June 2022 on the summer internship programme before being offered a place on the graduate programme. I’m currently working within strategy and transactions on the Government and infrastructure advisory team while undertaking my ACA exams with Chartered Accountants Ireland. Outside of work my hobbies include pilates, running and travel.

What is the graduate programme like?

The graduate programme provides a fantastic start to your professional career, offering the opportunity to be immersed in a dynamic environment that actively encourages growth and development. It is designed to develop a transferable skill set and comprehensive technical knowledge both through internal training and pursuing professional qualifications.

There is a strong emphasis on mentoring all graduates which allows us to obtain greater insights, guidance and support, all of which are instrumental in both personal and professional development.

Networking is another advantage of the graduate programme. All graduates are encouraged to build a professional network with peers, mentors and industry leaders by participating in the diverse internal initiatives and events in the firm.

These include firm-wide networks such as the Women’s Network, Family Network and Mental Health Network, as well as corporate social responsibility days and the EY NextGen Competition which is designed to encourage young women in third-level education to consider a career in strategy and transactions.

Personally, the graduate programme has allowed me to develop a career path that is enriched with connections, knowledge and opportunities while forming lifelong friendships and acquaintances.

Explain what the work experience was like

The graduate programme provides valuable exposure to a broad range of clients in various sectors while working in a diverse and inclusive team environment. Some projects involve cross-subservice-line collaboration, which allows graduates to receive a broader perspective of how different subservice lines function.

This provides a forum where graduates are exposed to knowledge sharing and increased teamwork. Having the opportunity to complete a professional qualification while obtaining practical experience was fundamental for me when choosing the graduate programme.

What do you plan to work as after the programme and why?

The ACA qualification opens doors to a wide range of career opportunities, which is attributable to its international recognition status. After the graduate programme I would like to remain open minded in order to explore all my opportunities.

I would like to pursue a role where I can continue to learn and evolve as a professional. In the long term, I would like to potentially combine my passion for the food industry with my accountancy qualification.

What’s your advice to graduates applying to the programme?

I think it’s vital to explore what subservice line closely aligns with your career goals and interests. Your professional network, peers and previous alumni of the graduate programme can play a key role in sharing valuable advice and insights.

Tailoring your application is important. I would recommend developing your personal brand on LinkedIn as it enhances your visibility and establishes your professional identity while building your network.